Emotional intelligence (EI, which is the ability to recognize, understand, and manage emotions in yourself and others) has been studied for decades. But individual studies can only tell us so much. This analysis took a different approach: instead of looking at single studies, it combined the results of 62 existing reviews, each of which had already pooled dozens or hundreds of studies. Think of it as a review of reviews. This method helps smooth out the quirks and biases that can show up in any single analysis, giving us a much wider view of the research landscape.