What 1 Million People Revealed About Emotional Intelligence
You've probably heard that emotional intelligence matters for relationships, work, and general well-being. But how much does it actually matter? A sweeping new analysis1 offers the clearest answer yet, pulling together data from over 1 million people to examine the link between emotional intelligence and human flourishing.
A review of reviews
Emotional intelligence (EI, which is the ability to recognize, understand, and manage emotions in yourself and others) has been studied for decades. But individual studies can only tell us so much. This analysis took a different approach: instead of looking at single studies, it combined the results of 62 existing reviews, each of which had already pooled dozens or hundreds of studies. Think of it as a review of reviews. This method helps smooth out the quirks and biases that can show up in any single analysis, giving us a much wider view of the research landscape.
The researchers examined how EI connects to four key areas: thinking skills, coping abilities, mental health, and work performance. They also checked whether the link held up across different ages and cultures.
A consistent link across every domain
The overall connection between EI and flourishing was moderate but consistent across all four areas. People with higher emotional intelligence tended to report better mental health, stronger coping skills, improved work performance, and even slight advantages in thinking and problem-solving.
The link wasn't limited to one demographic group either. It showed up across age groups and cultures, suggesting emotional intelligence isn't just a Western concept or something that only matters at certain life stages.
EI is a skill you can build
Unlike IQ, which stays fairly stable throughout life, emotional intelligence is trainable. When a finding holds up this consistently across thousands of studies and multiple life domains, it suggests that investing in EI development could pay off across your relationships, career, and overall well-being.
If you're ready to strengthen your emotional intelligence, here are a few places to start:
- Get specific about your feelings: Instead of saying "I feel bad," try "I feel disappointed" or "I feel anxious." The ability to name emotions precisely (sometimes called emotional granularity) is linked to better emotion regulation.
- Pause before reacting: When you notice a strong emotional response, give yourself a moment. Even a few seconds between the trigger and your reaction can shift you from autopilot to intentional.
- Ask for honest feedback: Check in with trusted friends or colleagues about how you come across in emotionally charged moments. Blind spots are hard to catch on your own.
- Practice real listening: When someone shares a struggle, resist the urge to jump in with solutions. Instead, reflect back what you're hearing and ask questions. This builds connection and helps you tune into others' emotions.
Building emotional intelligence can also improve your relationships; research suggests that couples with higher EI tend to handle conflict better and feel more satisfied in their partnerships.
The takeaway
This analysis offers the strongest evidence to date that emotional intelligence is meaningfully linked to flourishing across mental health, work, and life satisfaction. EI is a skill you can develop at any age.