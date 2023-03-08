Generally speaking, the Emperor card is all about leadership, power, authority, and success in the material world, according to author of The Modern Witchcraft Book of Tarot, Skye Alexander.

The Emperor is the fourth card of the Major Arcana, with these cards being particularly complex and significant. Their appearance will often influence the entire reading, so if you pull one or more Major Arcana cards in a multi-card pull, you'll want to pay close attention.

In the case of the Emperor, Alexander tells mindbodygreen that artists often depict him as a mature man seated on a throne, or as a soldier bearing a shield and sword. "He’s a symbol of responsibility, intelligence, and courage," she explains, adding that this card can sometimes represent a real person in your life.

"If he’s an actual person," she says, "he may be a corporate executive, a political leader, or a respected warrior in the military or another arena. He also represents the archetypal father figure."