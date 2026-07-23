Researchers wanted to see if they could expand the definition of endometriosis and help more women consider if they might have this condition. They tapped into the All of Us Research Program, one of the largest health databases in the U.S., and analyzed data from more than 22,000 women with endometriosis. They looked at 19 symptoms and conditions commonly tied to the disease, including pelvic pain, gut issues, migraines, anxiety, depression, and fatigue, to see if natural groupings emerged.