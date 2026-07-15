New Research Shows A Simple Blood Test May Identify Endometriosis With 95% Accuracy
For the estimated 1 in 10 women living with endometriosis, getting a diagnosis has historically meant years of dismissed symptoms, repeated doctor visits, and ultimately an invasive surgical procedure. But tides may finally be turning for diagnosis of endometriosis.
Last week, the U.K.'s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence gave the green light to roll out two new endometriosis tests—one conducted with saliva and one administered with electric sensors attached to the patient's abdomen that reveals results as soon as the test is completely. The U.K. National Health Service will be offering these tests as part of the evidence collection phase for the developments, following promising trials
And a new study from the European Journal of Endocrinology (also published last week) is adding to this hope that the time it takes to diagnosis will soon be cut down. The study suggests that a simple blood test could one day be all that is needed to diagnose the condition. The key to this test may lie in a group of hormones that have long been overlooked in endometriosis research.
About the study
For this study, researchers investigated whether hormone levels in the blood could offer a less invasive path to diagnosis. When women have endometriosis, tissue similar to their uterine lining grows outside their uterus, causing chronic pain, inflammation, and in many cases, fertility challenges. Despite how common the condition is, diagnosing it has remained stubbornly difficult. The only definitive method has been laparoscopy, a surgical procedure that requires patients to go under general anesthesia.
So, researchers enrolled 159 women with laparoscopically confirmed endometriosis and 57 women without endometriosis. Rather than focusing solely on estrogen, the hormone most commonly associated with the condition, the research team measured a broad panel of androgens (often thought of as "male hormones," though women produce them too) and related compounds in blood samples. They then used those measurements to build a predictive model designed to identify endometriosis from a blood draw alone.
Women with endometriosis have a distinct hormone signature in their blood
The analysis revealed a clear and consistent hormonal difference between women with endometriosis and those without. Women with the condition showed elevated levels of several androgens, including DHEA, androstenedione, testosterone, and most notably a compound called 11-ketotestosterone, compared to women without endometriosis.
At the same time, levels of certain androgen precursor metabolites were lower in women with endometriosis, suggesting the body's androgen metabolism is shifting toward producing more 11-ketotestosterone rather than its building blocks.
11-ketotestosterone is an androgen that has received relatively little attention in women's health research, but the data from this study suggests it may play a meaningful role in endometriosis. Together, the elevated active androgens alongside depleted precursors, form a hormonal fingerprint that reliably distinguished women with endometriosis from those without.
When the team applied their predictive model to a separate, blinded group of participants, it identified endometriosis with more than 95% accuracy.
This is a major improvement from current non-surgical screening tools for endometriosis (like the CA-125 blood marker), which have far lower accuracy and are not considered reliable enough for routine diagnosis.
What a 95% accurate blood test could mean for women
The implications of a highly accurate, non-invasive diagnostic tool are significant. Right now, the average time from symptom onset to confirmed endometriosis diagnosis is estimated at several years. During this window, many women are undertreated, misdiagnosed, or simply told their pain is normal.
A blood test that could flag endometriosis with this level of accuracy would allow for earlier diagnosis, earlier treatment, and potentially better long-term outcomes. It could also reduce the number of women who undergo unnecessary or premature surgery just to get an answer.
This research is still in early stages, so this isn't a blood test you can ask your doctor to run yet. The study's predictive model was tested in a controlled research setting, not a clinical one, and larger, more diverse studies will be needed before this kind of test could be used in a doctor's office.
But right now, the research offers meaningful validation that the biology of endometriosis is more complex than the estrogen-only narrative suggests, and that better diagnostic options may be on the horizon.
The takeaway
If you've been experiencing symptoms associated with endometriosis like chronic pelvic pain, painful periods, pain during sex, or unexplained fertility challenges, and haven't received a clear diagnosis, this research is a reminder that your experience is real and that the science is catching up.
In the meantime, advocating for yourself with a specialist (a gynecologist or reproductive endocrinologist with experience in endometriosis) remains the most direct path to answers. Keep a detailed symptom log, note patterns around your cycle, and don't hesitate to seek a second opinion if your concerns are dismissed.