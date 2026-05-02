Reproductive Organs Age Differently—Now Science Can Track It
We've long treated menopause as a singular biological event, marked by the moment the ovaries stop working. But any women who has gone through menopause could tell you that it is much more than that, with effects across physical and mental health.
New research1 reveals menopause is more like a turning point that ripples through your entire reproductive system, with some organs changing years before menopause and others shifting abruptly around it.
Using AI to map the female reproductive system
Researchers in Barcelona set out to map how the entire female reproductive system ages, not just the ovaries. The study analyzed over 1,100 tissue images, collected from 304 women between the ages of 20 and 70.
The team used AI and deep learning techniques to examine seven reproductive organs: the uterus, ovary, vagina, cervix, breast, and fallopian tubes. They tracked both visible tissue changes and the molecular processes associated with aging in each organ, including the expression of thousands of genes
It's the first large-scale map of female reproductive system aging, and the findings challenge how scientists traditionally understood menopause.
"Until now, we tended to consider menopause the end of the ovary's reproductive function," said Marta Melé, the director of the study and a lead researcher at the Barcelona Supercomputing Center, in a press release. "However, our results show that it acts as a turning point that profoundly reorganizes other organs and tissues of the reproductive system, and allow us to identify the genes and molecular processes that could be behind these changes."
Your organs age on their own timelines
The study revealed that reproductive organs don't age uniformly, or even linearly. The ovary and vagina, for example, age progressively beginning years before menopause. The uterus, on the other hand, experiences much more abrupt changes that occur on a similar timeline to menopause itself.
The uterine mucosa and uterine muscle are especially sensitive to menopause-related changes, but they don't respond identically. This shows that different tissues age at different rates, even within a single organ.
Blood tests could replace biopsies
Beyond mapping tissue changes, the researchers discovered something with major clinical potential: signals of reproductive organ aging can be detected in blood.
After analyzing blood plasma samples from over 21,00 women, the team identified biomarkers that could allow for non-invasive monitoring of reproductive organ health. This means earlier detection of menopause-related risks, that were previously only identifiable through biopsies.
This approach mirrors a growing trend in preventive medicine, where blood tests are increasingly being used to detect early signs of health changes before symptoms appear.
The takeaway
With life expectancy increasing, more women are spending more years in the postmenopausal stage. According to the WHO, women over 50 already represented 26% of the world's population in 2021.
Understanding how the reproductive system ages is essential for improving prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of the cardiovascular, metabolic, neurodegenerative, and bone diseases associated with menopause, that are affecting a growing part of our population.
This research lays the groundwork for more precise and equitable medicine in women's health, and adds to a growing body of work exploring how we can support healthy aging at every stage.