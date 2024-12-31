For less painful sex, she recommends using a lubricant. Make sure to choose the right one for your body and your goal. "Water-based lubes are the most natural feeling, and silicone-based lubes last longest," she explains. Doing a spot treatment to see how your skin reacts to certain lubes is also important since the vagina and vulva can be sensitive areas. Here: A guide to natural lubes, including some DIY options.