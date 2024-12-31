Skip to Content
Women's Health

Surprised By Vaginal Dryness In Menopause? Most Women Are, Says An OB/GYN

Abby Moore
Author:
Abby Moore
December 31, 2024
Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Mature couple enjoying early morning together
Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy
December 31, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

During menopause, a majority of women experience a slew of symptoms: hot flashes, night sweats, heart palpitations, interrupted sleep, and irritability—to name a few. While many women learn about these hormonal side effects before they arrive, board-certified OB/GYN Maria Sophocles, M.D., FACOG, NCMP, says one set of symptoms catches her patients off-guard the most: vaginal dryness and painful sex. And, they're even more surprised by how long the symptoms can last. 

When women have had intercourse for years and the vagina has "always been their friend," it can come as a shock—and even a disappointment—when it stops functioning the way it always has, Sophocles says. "As one patient told me, 'I feel like my vagina betrayed me,'" she shares. 

The vagina isn't betraying you, though, and the change didn't happen overnight. In fact, the process occurs slowly throughout the menopause process. When the body stops producing estrogen, it can lead to overall dryness—and yes, that includes the vagina

Sophocles tells mbg that women need to be educated about this so they understand what's happening to them is normal—and that it might not go away when the hot flashes end.

Accepting that vaginal dryness is a natural change in the body and not a personal issue related to age or sex drive can empower people to seek out and try different interventions. 

One tool Sophocles recommends using for everyday comfort is a vaginal moisturizer. "A vaginal moisturizer is something you insert vaginally a couple of times a week to keep things feeling moist and lubricated, even if you're really dry," she says. "It doesn't fix the cells, but it's a great quality-of-life enhancer." 

For less painful sex, she recommends using a lubricant. Make sure to choose the right one for your body and your goal. "Water-based lubes are the most natural feeling, and silicone-based lubes last longest," she explains. Doing a spot treatment to see how your skin reacts to certain lubes is also important since the vagina and vulva can be sensitive areas. Here: A guide to natural lubes, including some DIY options. 

More On This Topic

A Genius (And Easy) Storage Trick That Will Keep Your Veggies Fresh
Integrative Health

A Genius (And Easy) Storage Trick That Will Keep Your Veggies Fresh

Sarah Regan

We Tested Hundreds Of Products In 2024 — Our Editors & Readers Loved These The Most
Integrative Health

We Tested Hundreds Of Products In 2024 — Our Editors & Readers Loved These The Most

Carleigh Ferrante

The Sleep Doctor's Guide To Optimizing Your Rest, Hydration & Breath
Integrative Health

The Sleep Doctor's Guide To Optimizing Your Rest, Hydration & Breath

Jason Wachob

If You Have This Menopause Symptom You Could Be Higher Risk For Heart Disease
Integrative Health

If You Have This Menopause Symptom You Could Be Higher Risk For Heart Disease

Emily Kelleher

These 4 Nutrients May Combat Your Dementia Risk—Are You Getting Enough?
Integrative Health

These 4 Nutrients May Combat Your Dementia Risk—Are You Getting Enough?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Wake Up Stressed? Try Putting This In Your Water First Thing
Integrative Health

Wake Up Stressed? Try Putting This In Your Water First Thing

Jamie Schneider

7 OB/GYN-Approved Pad & Tampon Alternatives For A Lower-Waste Period
Women's Health

7 OB/GYN-Approved Pad & Tampon Alternatives For A Lower-Waste Period

Sarah Regan

6 Habits That Are Wrecking Your Sleep—How To Quit Them For Good
Integrative Health

6 Habits That Are Wrecking Your Sleep—How To Quit Them For Good

Emma Loewe

You're More Likely To Have A Heart Attack On This Day Of The Week, Study Finds
Integrative Health

You're More Likely To Have A Heart Attack On This Day Of The Week, Study Finds

Jamie Schneider

