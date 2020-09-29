People tend to assume the worst about aging. Low energy, low libido, and a total lack of sex drive are often associated with growing older. Despite common societal myths, a study from The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) proves that midlife and beyond doesn’t have to be sexless—and many women don’t want it to be.

The research, which is being presented at the 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of NAMS, found one-quarter of women are still interested in sex throughout midlife, and nearly half (45%) of women are interested in sex early in midlife.