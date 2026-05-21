Could This Be The Real Reason Women Struggle More With Migraines?
I started struggling with migraines in the beginning of college, which was about the same time I was diagnosed with PMOS (recently renamed from PCOS). I had never had a consistent menstrual cycle, so I was hopeful that starting an estrogen birth control pill might regulate my cycle and ease my migraine symptoms.
Within about a week of starting the estrogen, I noticed a sharp increase in my migraines. I didn’t want to believe that the hormones were causing the pain, so I searched for other answers. I minimized triggers like stress, long hours at the desk, and strenuous exercise, but with no avail.
The increase in severity and frequency in my migraines was so significant that I stopped taking the estrogen pill within two months. Immediately after stopping, my migraines subsided to normal level.
I was so confused, as my friends who also struggle with migraines had noticed that birth control had no effect, or even alleviated some of their symptoms. When I asked my neurologist about it, she told me that women with migraines have various responses to birth control that medicine ultimately can’t predict.
So I decided to dig into what we do know about the connection between hormones and migraines, and how this might contribute to the disproportionate amount of women who suffer from the neurological condition.
Meet the experts:
Andrew Charles, M.D.
Andrew Charles, M.D., is a professor of migraine and headache studies at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and director of the UCLA Goldberg Migraine Program.
Farra Khan, M.D.
Farra Khan, M.D., is a neurologist with Northwestern Medical Group and Catherine Gratz Griffin Lake Forest Hospital.
Tallie Z. Baram, M.D, Ph.D.
Tallie Z. Baram M.D., Ph.D, is a distinguished professor of neurology and the founder of the Conte Center at the University of California, Irvine.
Women disproportionately suffer with migraines
Data shows a higher frequency, duration, and severity of migraine attacks in women. Globally, 20.7% of women struggle with migraines compared to just 9.7% of men.
However, this gap doesn’t emerge until after puberty.
“Migraine is pretty much equally prevalent in boys and girls until adolescence. During the hormonal transition of adolescence, the prevalence of migraine in young women spikes up,” explains Andrew Charles, M.D, a professor and director of the UCLA Goldberg Migraine Program.
Women experience this increase in migraines throughout childbearing years, he says, but some women experience improvement after menopause.
“Migraines are influenced by hormones, and it's not always just one hormone,” says Farra Khan, M.D, a neurologist with Northwestern Medical Group. “The combination of estrogen and progesterone, and the fluctuating nature of the hormones is actually what's more triggering than the elevated level of one or the other.”
Noticing & treating a pattern in migraines
When women have consistent menstrual cycles, they are sometimes able to notice a specific time of the month where they are experiencing migraines. If a consistent pattern emerges between migraines and a woman’s cycle, neurologists often consider them “menstrual migraines,” and treat them accordingly.
“If women have primarily perimenstrual migraine, then we may do what we call short term prevention,” Charles explains. “We don't necessarily give people something everyday, but rather have them take it situationally, based on the timing of when an attack could occur.”
However, this becomes much more challenging to figure out if this association between hormones and migraines exists when women don’t have regular cycles.
“It makes it a little bit more complicated to even try treatment options when cycles are unpredictable,” Khan says. To make these cycles more regular, many women turn to hormonal birth control.
Why hormonal birth control may affect migraines
One of the reasons I was excited to see if birth control could help regulate my hormones, and possibly my migraines, is because my lack of a predictable cycle never allowed me to understand how the two might be connected.
“What we find when we think about estrogen and brain health is that things are a bit more complex than we thought would be. And that is kind of a tough message,” says Tallie Z. Baram M.D., Ph.D, a distinguished professor of neurology at the University of California, Irvine.
Science can’t predict each woman’s unique reaction to oral contraceptives because no two women have the same hormone levels or migraine triggers.
For me, the increase in estrogen from my oral contraceptive increased the frequency and severity of my migraines. However, if you notice that the monthly drop in estrogen before menstruation, or the spike in estrogen that occurs right before ovulation, are clear triggers for your migraines, then the hormonal consistency birth control creates may be helpful.
“Sometimes birth control can be helpful to kind of just level off and have a certain amount of hormone as opposed to that fluctuation,” Khan explains. “It's not usually the first line therapy, unless we can really kind of hone in that hormones are really the only thing that's affecting migraines.”
“Even if a pattern exists where migraines are associated with a certain time of the month, it may not always stay consistent,” Khan explains. What provides relief at one point in your life might not help later on.
The connection between estrogen, stress, & migraines
Baram has a slightly different take on why fluctuating levels of estrogen might cause migraines, and it has to do something else women have a lot of: stress.
When it comes to migraines, Baram says “Data suggests that the combination of high estrogen levels and stress is not great.”
Baram recently conducted a study in mice1 that revealed high levels of estrogen appear to put the brain in a more "open," flexible state (called permissive chromatin), which makes the brain more susceptible to stress. Female mice in a low-estrogen phase were actually more resilient.
This may appear to be related to migraines on the surface, but stress is a studied migraine trigger. If women are more susceptible to the effects of stress when they have high levels of estrogen, then they’re more susceptible to migraines.
How women can take back control
While there is a lot we don’t know about the connection between hormones and migraines, there is a lot of information you can get from your personal experience. Here are a few next steps to take if you suspect your hormones may be associated with your migraines:
Track your symptoms
“Each one of us needs to figure out what her triggers are and how that interacts with sex hormones, and then work with her doctor to find the best medicine or therapy for her,” Baram says.
This means keeping a journal of when migraines occur, including severity, symptoms, length and how it presents, in addition to tracking your cycle
Add magnesium to your supplement stack
There are lots of supplements people use to treat migraines, but the only one Charles finds to be effective is magnesium.
“Magnesium is always something that we use as a "why not” kind of thing to see if it will help, particularly hormonally related migraines,” he explains. “Things like COQ10 and riboflavin are often prescribed. But for me, magnesium is the one that I really emphasize as a non-prescription approach.”
Short-term prevention for menstrual migraines
If you notice that you’re consistently experiencing migraines at a specific time in your cycle each month, a short-term, targeted migraine therapy could be an option to consider with your doctor.
For most women with this type of treatment plan, this means taking a preventative migraine medication the five to seven days before their period or ovulation.
Think about if birth control may be right for you
If you can’t seem to keep track of your cycle, or notice that it is changing significantly month to month, it may be worth having a conversation with your doctor about taking a birth control pill to regulate hormone levels.
But remember, starting an oral contraceptive is not a decision to make on a whim. This medication affects everyone differently, and can have a wide variety of effects on the body
The takeaway
No one study will be able to figure out how every woman with migraines may react to an estrogen birth control pill, just like no one study can predict how every woman’s menstrual cycle will change throughout their lifetime.
If you or someone you love struggles with migraines, remember that the best thing you can do is collect your own data. You know your body better than anyone else, and that information will empower you to make the best decision for your migraine care.