Why Modern Life Is Changing How Your Body Handles Estrogen
If you've ever wondered why hormonal imbalances feel so common these days, new research points to a surprising culprit: your gut. More specifically, a collection of gut microbes that directly influence how much estrogen circulates in your body.
A study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences1 found that people living in industrialized societies have up to seven times greater estrogen-recycling capacity in their gut compared to those in non-industrialized populations. The difference comes down to something called the estrobolome — and it's more relevant to your hormonal health than you might think.
First, what do we mean by "industrialized"?
When researchers talk about industrialized populations, they're referring to people living in modern, Western-style societies — think the U.S., Europe, and other urbanized regions. These are places where most people eat highly processed foods, have easy access to antibiotics, live in urban environments, and have less daily contact with diverse microbes from soil, animals, and traditional food preparation.
Non-industrialized populations, on the other hand, tend to live in more rural or traditional settings. They typically eat whole, unprocessed foods, have less exposure to antibiotics, and maintain lifestyles that keep them in closer contact with the natural microbial world. Think communities in parts of Africa, South America, or rural Asia that still follow more traditional ways of living.
The key difference isn't geography — it's lifestyle. And that lifestyle shapes the bacteria living in your gut.
What is the estrobolome?
Think of your estrobolome as your gut's estrogen recycling system. It's a specific group of gut bacteria that can "unlock" estrogen your liver has already packaged up for removal.
Here's the simple version: After your body uses estrogen, your liver processes it and sends it to your gut to leave your body. But certain gut bacteria can reverse that process. They unlock the estrogen, allowing it to be reabsorbed back into your bloodstream instead of being eliminated.
This isn't automatically a bad thing — estrogen recycling is a normal part of how your body works. But when your estrobolome is especially active, more estrogen gets recycled back into circulation, which can shift your overall hormonal balance.
Research backs this up. A 2023 review found that gut bacteria play a key role in regulating estrogen levels2 and may even become an early warning sign for estrogen-related health issues.
What the research found
The PNAS study looked at gut bacteria data from 24 different populations across four continents — one of the largest comparisons of its kind.
The results were eye-opening. People living industrialized lifestyles showed dramatically higher estrogen-recycling capacity than those in non-industrialized communities.
Here's what stood out:
- Industrialized populations had up to seven times greater estrogen-recycling capacity
- Sex, age, and BMI didn't make a difference
- Lifestyle was the key factor
In other words, it's not about your genetics or your body size. It's about how you live.
The infant feeding connection
Perhaps the most surprising finding? This pattern starts incredibly early in life.
The study found that formula-fed infants showed two to three times higher estrogen-recycling capacity and up to eleven times greater diversity in their estrobolome compared to breastfed infants.
This suggests that the gut bacteria patterns influencing estrogen are already forming in the first months of life — and how a baby is fed plays a meaningful role. It's a powerful reminder of how early experiences can shape our biology for years to come.
Why this matters for your hormones
If your gut is recycling more estrogen back into your system, that means more estrogen circulating overall. For some people, this could contribute to symptoms linked to higher estrogen levels — things like PMS, heavy periods, breast tenderness, mood swings, or stubborn weight.
A 2024 review found that changes in estrobolome function have been linked to estrogen-related conditions3. And a 2022 study of over 2,300 women found that menopause brings shifts in the gut bacteria that handle estrogen4, with ripple effects for heart and metabolic health.
But here's the empowering part: unlike your genetics, your gut bacteria are changeable. The microbes living in your gut respond to what you eat, how you live, and your environment. That means you have more influence over your estrobolome than you might realize.
What you can do to support your gut-hormone connection
While researchers are still figuring out exactly how to optimize the estrobolome, the basics of gut health apply here too:
Eat plenty of fiber. Fiber feeds the good bacteria in your gut and supports healthy estrogen removal. Load up on vegetables, fruits, beans, and whole grains. Variety matters — different fibers feed different microbes.
Add fermented foods. Yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi, and other fermented foods bring in beneficial bacteria and support a diverse gut community.
Be thoughtful about antibiotics. Antibiotics can really shake up your gut bacteria. Use them when you need them, but skip them when you don't.
Give your liver some love. Your liver packages up estrogen for removal, so supporting it matters. Cruciferous veggies like broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and cauliflower contain natural compounds that help with estrogen processing.
Talk to a provider if something feels off. If you're dealing with symptoms that suggest hormonal imbalance, a healthcare provider can help you figure out what's going on and create a plan that works for you.
The takeaway
Your gut isn't just digesting food — it's actively shaping your hormonal health. This research shows that the estrobolome, the group of gut bacteria that recycle estrogen, is heavily influenced by modern, industrialized living.
The good news? Your gut bacteria can change. Small, consistent habits (eating more fiber, enjoying fermented foods, and taking care of your overall gut health) can make a real difference in how your body handles estrogen.