Are Certain Foods Triggering Your Migraines? Here’s What Studies Show
If you’re prone to migraines, you already know triggers can feel frustratingly unpredictable. For some, it’s stress. For others, it’s hormonal shifts, bright lights, loud environments, or disrupted sleep.
Food is another commonly cited culprit. But when it comes to diet and migraines, the science isn’t always straightforward. Much of the research relies on self-reported data, and results can be mixed or inconclusive. That said, certain foods and ingredients regularly show up in both studies and patient reports as potential triggers.
Here’s a closer look at five of the most talked-about foods, and what we actually know about how they may influence migraine risk.
Alcohol
Alcohol is one of the most frequently reported migraine triggers. Both observational research1 and self-reported data2 suggest that drinking can increase the frequency of attacks in people who are susceptible.
What’s less clear is why. Several theories exist:
- Alcohol can cause blood vessel dilation.
- It may promote dehydration.
- It can disrupt sleep.
- It increases levels of certain inflammatory compounds.
Red wine is often singled out, possibly due to its histamine and tyramine content, but other types of alcohol can also be problematic.
Interestingly, people prone to migraines are also more likely to experience intense hangover headaches, even after relatively modest intake.
Processed meats
In general, eating too much processed meat (like pepperoni, salami, bacon, etc. is not good for health). Turns out, these foods contain compounds like tyramine3 and nitrates4, both of which have been associated with migraines.
Tyramine forms when protein-rich foods age or ferment. It may influence blood vessel constriction and dilation in the brain, potentially triggering pain pathways. Nitrates (and their byproduct, nitric oxide) can also widen blood vessels, which is one proposed mechanism behind nitrate-induced headaches.
Not everyone is sensitive to these compounds, but if you notice a pattern after eating cured or processed meats, it’s worth paying attention.
Chocolate
While chocolate has long had a reputation as a migraine trigger, the evidence is surprisingly mixed. Data show that many people report chocolate as a culprit, studies haven’t consistently confirmed a strong link5.
There’s another layer to consider: pre-migraine symptoms. Some people experience early warning signs (called the prodrome phase) before head pain sets in. These symptoms can include fatigue, mood changes, and food cravings, including cravings for chocolate6.
So is chocolate triggering the migraine, or is the craving possibly signaling that one is already underway? It could be the latter.
Aspartame
Aspartame is an artificial sweetener found in many diet sodas, sugar-free snacks, gums, and low-calorie condiments.
Research suggests that some individuals are more sensitive to aspartame than others. In certain people, higher or prolonged intake appears more likely to trigger headaches or migraines compared to occasional consumption.
The exact mechanism isn’t fully understood, but it may relate to how aspartame affects neurotransmitters in the brain. If you frequently consume diet beverages or sugar-free products and experience regular migraines, this is a connection worth looking into.
Coffee (maybe)
Caffeine is one of the most complicated (potential) migraine triggers.
On one hand, caffeine is included in some over-the-counter headache medications because it can enhance pain relief. A small amount may even help abort an attack for some people.
However, high caffeine intake and even inconsistent caffeine habits (like drinking 5 cups one day and none the next) can increase migraine frequency. Caffeine withdrawal is another well-known trigger. For people who experience frequent migraines, moderate, consistent intake (often one to two cups daily) may be better tolerated than large swings in consumption.
How to identify your triggers
If you suspect food may be contributing to your migraines, consider:
- Keeping a journal for a few weeks (note foods, timing, sleep, stress, and symptoms).
- Looking for consistent patterns in flares.
- Avoiding eliminating multiple foods at once.
- Working with a registered dietitian or healthcare provider if migraines are frequent or severe.
The takeaway
Migraines involve complex changes in brain signaling, blood vessels, inflammation, and sensory processing. While food may potentially impact migraine onset or severity, it’s highly individualized and only piece of the puzzle to consider.