Why Springing Forward Hits Migraine Sufferers So Hard During DST
Every year, after the clocks spring forward, I feel like my brain stages a small revolt. Turns out, I might not be imagining things. New research confirms that daylight saving time does more than steal an hour of our morning. It nearly doubles our risk of a migraine attack.
A study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine1 found that migraine frequency jumped significantly in the two weeks following the spring clock change. The surprising part is that total sleep time stayed the same. It's the quality of sleep that takes the hit.
Here's what this means for you.
What the study found
Researchers at UC Davis, led by neurologist and sleep expert Sasikanth Gorantla, M.D., tracked 23 adults with episodic migraines for four weeks (two weeks before and two weeks after the March 2023 daylight saving transition). Participants wore Withings under-mattress sleep trackers and logged their headaches daily.
The results included:
- Migraine incidence nearly doubled: Episodes jumped from 7.76 to 13.35 per 100 person-days after the clock change (p = 0.029).
- Deep sleep dropped by about 10 minutes per night: Participants averaged 94 minutes of deep sleep before DST and just 84 minutes after (p = 0.015).
- Total sleep time stayed the same: Around 438 minutes (about 7.3 hours) both before and after the transition.
In other words, participants weren't sleeping less. They were sleeping worse.
Why deep sleep matters for migraines
Deep sleep (also called slow-wave sleep) is when your brain does its most critical repair work. It's the phase when your body clears metabolic waste, consolidates memories, and restores energy. Research shows sleep is essential to brain health, and even a small reduction in deep sleep can leave you feeling groggy, foggy, and more vulnerable to headaches.
The study authors noted that "the significant reduction in deep sleep suggests that interventions to enhance deep sleep, such as exercise, may help mitigate migraine exacerbations associated with clock changes."
The takeaway here is important. It's not just about how long you sleep, it's about how well you sleep. Plus, DST disrupts the architecture of your sleep, even when the total hours look fine on paper.
Why women may be especially affected
Of the 23 participants in this study, 22 were women. That's not a coincidence. Women are about three times more likely to experience migraines than men, and hormonal fluctuations (particularly around menstruation, perimenopause, and menopause) can compound the effects of circadian disruption.
If you're a woman who gets migraines, the spring clock change may hit you harder than most. The good news is that there are simple steps you can take to protect yourself.
How to protect your sleep during DST
The researchers emphasized that circadian alignment is key to migraine management. Here are practical strategies to ease the transition and build stress resilience:
- Shift your bedtime gradually. Start going to bed 15 minutes earlier a few nights before the clock change. This helps your body adjust without a jarring one-hour leap.
- Prioritize morning light exposure. Bright light in the morning helps reset your circadian clock. Step outside for a few minutes after waking, or open your blinds wide.
- Avoid alcohol and caffeine close to bedtime. Both can fragment sleep and reduce deep sleep: exactly what you want to protect during DST week.
- Consider melatonin. A low dose (0.5 to 3 mg) taken 30 to 60 minutes before bed can help your body recalibrate. It's not just for jet lag.
- Exercise earlier in the day. Physical activity supports deep sleep, but exercising too close to bedtime can have the opposite effect.
The takeaway
Daylight saving time isn't just an inconvenience. For people prone to migraines, it's a genuine trigger that disrupts sleep quality and nearly doubles attack frequency.
However, you don't have to white-knuckle your way through it. Small, proactive steps (shifting your bedtime, getting morning light, protecting your deep sleep) can make a real difference.
If you're migraine-prone, this weekend is worth preparing for. Your brain will thank you.