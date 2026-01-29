Can Creatine Improve Sleep Quality? What a New Study Suggests
Interest in creatine is at an all-time high. Decades of data have shown this supplement is effective in helping people of all ages and fitness levels build more strength and muscle.* But that’s not all creatine can do. Researchers are now looking at how creatine supports cellular energy throughout the body (including the brain) and how that may influence cognition, recovery, and sleep.*
A newly published randomized controlled trial adds to this growing body of research, suggesting that creatine supplementation may improve subjective sleep quality1, cognitive performance, and high-intensity exercise output.* Here’s what you need to know.
About the study
The objective of this study was to determine whether a short creatine loading phase could influence sleep metrics, physical performance, cognitive function, psychological state, and recovery in physically active men. Yes, this study only included men. We’ll dive deeper into that in a bit.
A “loading dose2” refers to a short period of higher-than-usual creatine intake (about 20 grams a day versus a 5-gram-a-day dose) designed to rapidly saturate the body’s stores of a compound. This higher dose quickly increases creatine levels in muscle tissue and allows researchers to study creatine’s effects over a shorter timeframe.
So for this study, researchers used a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled crossover design, meaning participants took both creatine and a placebo at different times without knowing which one they were taking. In total, 14 physically active men consumed either 20 grams of creatine monohydrate per day or a placebo for seven days, while maintaining their usual exercise routines.
Throughout each supplementation phase, sleep was tracked using a wrist-worn activity monitor, and participants also completed questionnaires assessing sleep quality and overall well-being.
Creatine helped participants feel more energized & rested*
Results showed that creatine improved subjective sleep quality and was associated with an earlier in-bed time during the supplementation period.* However, creatine did not change objective sleep metrics such as total sleep time, sleep efficiency, or sleep latency. So while participants didn’t sleep longer, they felt like they slept better (which is still a win).
The study also found improvements in cognitive performance and high-intensity intermittent exercise performance, along with reduced perceived muscle soreness.*
Overall, findings from this study suggest that creatine may help the body and brain operate more efficiently by supporting energy-demanding processes without necessarily changing how long you sleep.*
What about the effects on women?
There’s no doubt that a major limitation of this study is that it included only men. This matters for sleep research, since women’s sleep is shaped by hormonal fluctuations across the menstrual cycle, perimenopause, and menopause—factors that influence circadian rhythms, body temperature, and stress response.
While some earlier research has shown cognitive benefits of creatine in women under sleep-deprived conditions (like the study we’re diving into in the next section), we still lack targeted studies examining its effects on women’s sleep quality, recovery, and brain energy. More sex-specific research is needed.
How this study fits with previous research
The connection between creatine, sleep, and energy is emerging. This study adds valuable insights, particularly when viewed in the context of a study published in 20243.
In this study, men and women were restricted to about three hours of sleep and given either a single high dose of creatine or a placebo.
Creatine led to rapid improvements in brain energy metabolism and cognitive performance, with benefits emerging within three hours, peaking around four hours, and lasting up to nine hours.*
The strongest effects were seen in processing capacity and short-term memory, two cognitive domains that are especially vulnerable to sleep loss.
Results of both of these studies indicate that creatine may not directly improve sleep duration or architecture, but it may help buffer the brain against energy stress (whether that stress comes from intense training, insufficient sleep, or both).*
How to supplement with creatine
Most research shows that a daily dose of 5 grams of creatine monohydrate is sufficient to saturate muscle creatine stores and support long-term muscle health.*
Higher intakes (often 10 to 20 grams per day for short periods) may be beneficial to support brain health, especially under stressed conditions.
Another option is choosing a creatine formula designed with brain health in mind, such as mindbodygreen’s creatine brain+. This unique formula pairs 5 grams of creatine monohydrate with 500 milligrams of Cognizin® citicoline, a compound that supports phospholipid synthesis and cognitive function.*
As always, individual needs vary, and consistency (aka daily intake) or this compound is crucial for reaping the full benefits.
The takeaway
This small study suggests creatine may help you feel more rested, think more clearly, and perform better during intense workouts. Adding a high-quality creatine supplement to your daily routine is one of the easiest ways to support your overall health.*