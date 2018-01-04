Which Is The Best Hormone-Balancing Diet? The Definitive Ranking

Your hormones are your body’s messengers. Every single hormone sends instructions to your organs to direct how they function and determines everything from your energy levels to weight, digestion, mood, and so much more. It’s not until our hormones are out of whack that we really appreciate and understand all that they do for our health.

Your hormones are made in multiple different endocrine glands including your brain, adrenals, pancreas, thyroid, parathyroid, reproductive glands, as well as your digestive tract. The key to proper hormone function comes down to balance. If hormones are either too high or too low, it can spell trouble for the rest of your overall health.

In functional medicine, we want to find out the root cause of why you are dealing with these imbalances in the first place. Once we have discovered the underlying cause of your hormone issues, supporting the body’s natural mechanisms for healthy hormone balance becomes our top priority. Food is either your body’s biggest medicine or your greatest toxin and something we can harness to bring us back to an optimal state of health.

There is so much information on the web about different diets designed to bring relief to even the most chronic health problems. But when it comes down to it, which one is going to truly help you thrive? Well, ultimately it depends on exactly what you are going through, and even then, what works for one person doesn’t always work for the next even if they have the same diagnosis. With that said, there are a few specific eating styles that I often see work wonders for those dealing with hormone imbalance. Going through my own personal experience in my practice and the latest research, I put together a definitive ranking of the best diets for hormone balance: