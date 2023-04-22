For example: Last semester, I was working on a seven-page paper during finals. When I’m writing, it’s usually really hard to focus with people talking around me. But I was getting this paper done and feeling really good about it.

A few hours later, I looked around and realized that people were near me. That’s how effective focus+ is at helping me tune out surrounding stimuli—I didn’t even realize people were there because I was in the zone with my work.

The L-theanine helps reduce my susceptibility to distractions1 , while the instant- and sustained-release caffeine help increase mental alertness and attention2 .* Translation? With focus+, I’m able to ignore everything going on around me and be my most productive.*

I’ve noticed that it’s much easier to be present and concentrate during my classes and lectures too—especially the early ones. When I take focus+ before my 9 a.m., I feel more alert and engaged.*