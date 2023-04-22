This Supplement Helps Me Actually Concentrate In Noisy Coffee Shops
When you're a college student, you need to be able to concentrate for hours at a time. Personally, I struggle with attention and focus—both in class and doing my homework.
As a junior at Penn State University, I’m on track to graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in human development and family studies. My concentration is in human services, which means the majority of my coursework is writing papers about social science theory and application. At the end of every semester, I‘m writing a lot of papers back to back and need a little help to manage my stress levels and focus during that time.
My secret weapon during finals season
I like to study in school buildings and coffee shops, but I have trouble tuning out other people’s words when I’m trying to come up with words in my own head. mindbodygreen’s focus+ helps keep the background noise—well, in the background.
For example: Last semester, I was working on a seven-page paper during finals. When I’m writing, it’s usually really hard to focus with people talking around me. But I was getting this paper done and feeling really good about it.
A few hours later, I looked around and realized that people were near me. That’s how effective focus+ is at helping me tune out surrounding stimuli—I didn’t even realize people were there because I was in the zone with my work.
The L-theanine helps reduce my susceptibility to distractions1, while the instant- and sustained-release caffeine help increase mental alertness and attention2.* Translation? With focus+, I’m able to ignore everything going on around me and be my most productive.*
I’ve noticed that it’s much easier to be present and concentrate during my classes and lectures too—especially the early ones. When I take focus+ before my 9 a.m., I feel more alert and engaged.*
Added mood support
If all of those awesome focus and attention benefits aren’t enough, my mood also feels more balanced when I take focus+.* Thanks to vitamin B12 and the synergy of caffeine and L-theanine, it creates a really beautiful calm energy3.*
Sometimes it’s hard when you’re getting out of bed and going to early classes—you don’t always want to be there. With focus+, my energy levels and happiness are steady and I feel more relaxed throughout the day.*
The takeaway
You don’t have to be working toward a college degree to benefit from this awesome nootropic supplement. Whether you’re hoping to increase your productivity, tune out background noise, or float through your day in a relaxed, happy state, I recommend you check out mindbodygreen’s focus+.*