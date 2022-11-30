When brainstorming this month’s theme, we immediately agreed that something about the month of November just makes you feel…good. Comforted. Relaxed. Full, in every sense of the word. Of course, there’s the Thanksgiving feast that nourishes your belly (I can still practically smell the leftovers), but that time spent with loved ones may also nourish your spirit, and the dip in temperature may inspire you to slow down, rest, and recharge (or at least bundle up in a warm, comforting knit).

We often think of beauty in a similar fashion: A grounding routine can soothe your psyche the same way a rich face cream can coddle your skin barrier. And with the holidays right around the corner, November is the perfect time to reflect on what genuinely feeds your mind, body, and soul, so you can enter the season and upcoming new year with a level head—it also doesn’t hurt to show up to the festivities with a glowing complexion.

So I encourage you to check out the beauty team’s favorite nourishing launches this month; from an ultra-hydrating scalp serum to a better-for-you styling product to a therapeutic bath soak, these picks truly nurture from head to toe.