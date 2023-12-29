As someone with very sensitive skin—who often talks about how sensitive their skin is—I get lots of queries for product recommendation. The good news is the sensitive skin market is quite impressive. Over the last several years, there have been so many wonderful new products and brands that I personally love, use, and recommend to other sensitive-skinned folks. Not to mention, the formulas are highly effective at soothing reactive skin, but also tending to a wide variety of other concerns. It is simply no longer true that “sensitive skin safe” equates to “boring formula.”

Well, Aveeno was one of the originals in the space—and has long been a favorite brand of mine. I simply adored this new launch from them, which my skin practically drank up. It not only tempered my redness, but it helped smooth out fine lines and evened out some texture on my cheeks. I loved it so much that I promptly got myself a second bottle to keep the glowing results going.

The formula’s made with cranberry extract, which is a gentle retinol alternative proven to ease the signs of aging such as texture, fine lines, and dark spots. It’s then infused with a barrier supporting niacinamide and soothing oat extract. I’ve encouraged many folks to get themselves a bottle, and no one has come back disappointed. — Engler