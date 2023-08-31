Talk Of The Team: 9 Products mbg Beauty Editors Adored In August
Raise your hand if you’re dealing with the dreaded summer slump! You’re not alone; it’s super common to feel sleepy right now: According to a survey of workers across the U.S., 1 in 4 people feel less productive during June, July and August than in the rest of the year. August arguably represents the pinnacle of this productivity plummet, as the temperatures peak to the point where any unairconditioned plans are met with a hard nope.
Of course, it’s important to give your body the rest it deserves, but as we head towards the back-to-school frenzy of September, you might be craving something—anything!—to inspire a jolt of energy. OK, sure, a caffeine-infused skin care product won’t exactly make your grogginess subside, but it may brighten up your complexion and at least help you appear well-rested. Why not fake it ‘til you make it?
Ahead, browse the energizing products our beauty team couldn’t get enough of this month. They’re no piping cups of Joe, but they might just put a little pep in your step.
mbg's August Talk Of The Team
cocokind Chlorophyll Discoloration Serum
Why we love it
- Layers incredibly under makeup
- Hydrating & brightening
- Great for sensitive skin
Price:$20
Launch date:8/8
I soaked up every last drop of this formula when I received a secret lab sample back in May, waiting with bated breath for it to officially come to market. That’s how you know it’s good. (The photo you see here is my second, more official sample.)
It calls upon 1% alpha arbutin, chlorophyll (duh), licorice root, and panthenol to gently fade dark spots and even skin tone; I used it in place of a traditional vitamin C serum (nothing against C! I just wanted to make space for other powerful antioxidants), and was met with a more vibrant, energized complexion almost instantly.
In fact, cocokind founder Priscilla Tsai tells me it can serve as a plumping priming serum to use pre-makeup. I can now personally attest to that claim: It creates this immediate glow that shines through my tinted SPF. — Jamie Schneider, beauty editor
Victoria Beckham Beauty Vast Lash Mascara
Why we love it
- 12-hour wear with no smudges or flakes
- Rich, dense black pigment
- 100% glass vial that can be recycled once the wiper is removed
Price:$32
Launch date:8/15
Mascara is an effortless way to look more polished, put-together, and energized. A quick swipe to open your lashes, and all of a sudden your eyes look brighter and face looks more lifted. And VBB's new clean mascara is hands-down one of the best mascaras I've ever tried.
The silky, richly pigmented formula glides onto lashes—instantly adding volume. It's infused with a special active (called Symlash 1631) and antioxidants (vitamin E, B5, and B3) that helps create fuller lashes overtime, too. — Alexandra Engler, beauty director
Advertisement
StarFace Hydro-Star + Tea Tree
Why we love it
- Minimizes puffy & irritated breakouts
- Looks cute, especially for a pimple patch
Price:$13
Launch date:8/24
StarFace is an iconic brand that spearheaded the evolution of the aesthetically pleasing pimple patch. Don’t be fooled, these bright green stickers aren’t just for show (though I’d wear them if they were), they actually heal breakouts rapidly.
This neon rendition contains tea tree extract to soothe the skin, reduce swelling, and absorb excess oil. Not to mention, covering a breakout boosts my mood so I can go about my day without worry, knowing my pimple is being healed whilst I look cute and trendy. It’s a win-win. — Hannah Frye, assistant beauty editor
Versed The Purist Antioxidant Cleanser
Why we love it
- Foams without stripping skin
- Packaging made with 30% PCR
- Fragrance-free & great for sensitive skin
Price:$9.99
Launch date:8/2
My morning cleanse wakes me up just as much as a piping mug of coffee. I look forward to my time at the sink, to connect with my skin, massage away any lingering puffiness, and let the rinse invigorate my skin. The only problem? My skin runs a bit sensitive these days, so I need to use a very gentle balm or creamy confection. I tend to steer clear of anything that foams—until I met this Versed number.
The soap-free cleansing gel uses glucosides, a gentle, moisturizing surfactant that suds up without stripping skin of its natural oils. Along with aloe leaf juice and glycerin as a base, it leaves my skin feeling clean yet supple, never tight or uncomfortable. For even more of an energized glow, it contains antioxidant-rich blueberry, raspberry, apple, and cucumber extracts to leave skin looking brighter as soon as you leave the sink. — Schneider
Advertisement
Saie Glossybounce
Why we love it
- Long-lasting
- Good for your lips
- Gorgeous color range
Price:$22
Launch date:8/29
Saie is known for infusing makeup with skin care ingredients, and this juicy gloss is no exception. The formula is packed with hyaluronic acid (hello, plumper pout), fatty acids, castor oil, and shea butter while still checking the box of high-performance gloss. The shades are sheer but distinct ranging from clear to rich berry. The hues and shine stay put as you eat, drink, laugh, and yes, even through a walk in New York City drizzling rain. — Frye
Tower28 Swipe Serum Concealer
Why we love it
- 25% pigment levels for easy-to-blend coverage
- Glides easy over the skin
- 20 gorgeous shades
Price:$22
Launch date:8/19
I likely don’t have to make the case for why a concealer deserves a spot on the energizing list. Even the best eye creams in the world are not enough to neutralize my genetic dark circles, so for me, concealer is downright crucial for a vibrant eye area.
And this Tower28 formula has become my No. 1 favorite: It’s infused with hyaluronic acid and centella asiatica to calm and soothe sensitive skin, and the pigments are coated in lysine, an amino acid that supports collagen production. In terms of coverage, it’s not too thick (read: caky) yet not too sheer—truly a buildable concealer that leaves behind a weightless, skin-like finish. I won’t be replacing it any time soon! — Schneider
Advertisement
Billie V Smooth
Why we love it
- pH balanced & fragrance-free
- Great for bikini line ingrowns
Price:$12
Launch date:8/15
Any kind of cleansing agent used around your vulva should meet a high standard—it needs to be pH balanced, probably fragrance free, and carefully formulated for this sensitive area. So most of the shaving creams out there won’t cut it, but you should still have a cushion to protect the skin.
Enter, V-Smooth: A shave gel that’s vulva-friendly because some folks want a close shave, and you shouldn’t have to sacrifice smooth skin for questionable vulva health or the other way around. Now you can spend your final bikini days of the season feeling confident and comfortable. — Frye
OLAY Super Serum
Why we love it
- 5-in-1 product
- Contains breakthrough activated niacinamide
- More than half the price of serums with a similar quality
Price:$34.99
Launch date:8/7
This five-in-one formula does it all: It smooths skin texture, balances tone, firms, softens fine lines, and provides long-lasting hydration. It features an exclusive type of activated niacinamide, which breaks down into a more effective, low-pH version of the vitamin B3 we know and love. (Think of it like a super-energized version of niacinamide.) In addition, you’ll find peptides, vitamins C and E, and lactic acid—the beloved AHA that gently sloughs dead skin and smooths fine lines.
Not for nothing, it has this gorgeous iridescent hue that actually changes colors (it becomes clear) once fully absorbed into the skin. Like magic! — Schneider
Advertisement
Merit Solo Shadows
Why we love it
- Great for touch-ups
- Rich color payoff
- Dries down instantly yet super malleable & buildable
Price:$24
Launch date:8/14
I admittedly don’t wear a lot of eyeshadow—I typically swipe bronzer on my lids and call it a day—but when I do, I want the experience to feel downright enchanting. Practical palettes certainly have their time and place, but there’s just something about opening a pot of silky shadow, swirling your finger into the jar, and swiping it across your lids that feels like such a treat. Dare I say, it energizes me.
I was particularly excited to test these new Solo Shadows from Merit, since the jars themselves look like little treasures. The buildable, cream-to-powder formula easily glides on the skin and provides a soft kiss of color; and with magnolia bark, chamomile, and calendula extracts, the formulas remain gentle and soothing on the delicate eye area. I’ve been using the warm beige Vachetta shade for an everyday latte look, but I’m eager for autumn just so I have an excuse to swipe on the majestic Viper and Midnight hues. — Schneider