Raise your hand if you’re dealing with the dreaded summer slump! You’re not alone; it’s super common to feel sleepy right now: According to a survey of workers across the U.S., 1 in 4 people feel less productive during June, July and August than in the rest of the year. August arguably represents the pinnacle of this productivity plummet, as the temperatures peak to the point where any unairconditioned plans are met with a hard nope.

Of course, it’s important to give your body the rest it deserves, but as we head towards the back-to-school frenzy of September, you might be craving something—anything!—to inspire a jolt of energy. OK, sure, a caffeine-infused skin care product won’t exactly make your grogginess subside, but it may brighten up your complexion and at least help you appear well-rested. Why not fake it ‘til you make it?

Ahead, browse the energizing products our beauty team couldn’t get enough of this month. They’re no piping cups of Joe, but they might just put a little pep in your step.