Talk Of The Team: A Scalp Oil, Retinol Gel + More Items We Loved This Month
As the autumn leaves begin to blush, spooky decorations sway with the breeze, and expressive pumpkins pepper each doorstep, October’s energy feels a bit, say, charmed. And so do the beauty products: Consider the silky serum you deem an “elixir” for dehydrated skin or the brightening mask that works so quickly, it must be witchcraft. Maybe you sweep a dreamy eyeshadow across your lids and notice your mood magically transform—if only for a moment.
Just the fact of knowing that somewhere, somehow, beauty lovers around the world feel captivated by the same lipstick, fragrance, or face cream gives me a jolt of energy I can only describe as warm and, well, charming.
There is beauty magic all around us—below, discover the new launches that left the mbg beauty team absolutely dazzled.
mbg's October Talk Of The Team
cocokind beginner retinol gel 0.1%
Why we love it
- Fits seamlessly into any skin care routine
- High-quality formula at an accessible price
- Gentle yet effective
Price:$27
Launch date:10/24
For those hesitant to hop on the retinol bandwagon, cocokind’s new beginner-friendly gel will surely win you over. With a *very* gentle complex comprising three types of retinoids (0.05% retinol, 0.025% time-released retinal, and 0.025% granactive retinoid), the formula speeds cell turnover and diminishes textural concerns without disrupting the barrier.
It’s clinically-tested for sensitive skin, and it includes soothing centella asiatica, aloe, and squalane to buffer any possible irritation. I personally use it in between exfoliation nights without fear of overwhelming my complexion. A total skin charmer! —Jamie Schneider, beauty editor
Murad Cellular Hydration Repair Serum
Why we love it
- Great for sensitive skin
- Bottle is made with 65% recycled plastic (excluding pump) and carton is printed on 100% FSC certified paper with vegetable inks.
Price:$72
Launch date:10/8
This serum helps restore the skin barrier, increase water retention, and smooth fine lines. And it works like magic: The Hexapeptide-9 heals skin at the cellular level, improving barrier function in as little as 30 minutes. (That's some skin care witchcraft if I've ever heard it.)
It also contains a bilberry seed oil from hand-picked bilberries that's rich with omega fatty acids, as well as a hyaluronic acid complex that hydrates the skin with multiple layers. — Alexandra Engler, beauty director
Advertisement
Fig. 1 Micellar Oil Cleansing Wipes
Why we love it
- Innovative design
- Cleansing power from botanical oils, not harsh chemicals
- Travel-friendly
Price:$22
Launch date:10/4
Dissolvable makeup wipes just sound too good to be true...but Fig. 1 has made the magic happen. These wipes have just as much cleansing power as their traditional, less environmentally friendly counterparts. What's more, they're way more gentle and even hydrating for the skin—something I never thought I'd say about a makeup wipe.
The coolest part? You get to watch the makeup wipe disappear under the water when you're finished. These are set to be my new travel-friendly staple. —Hannah Frye, assistant beauty editor
VIOLETTE_FR Dieu Bleu Yeux Paint
Why we love it
- Great for graphic liner or smoky shadow
- Smooth, matte formula
- A little goes a long way
Price:$31
Launch date:10/5
I never would have thought a royal blue would become my new neutral, but leave it to French makeup artist Violette to make the bright pigment look effortlessly enchanting. I immediately fell in love with this rich, smudge-proof liquid shadow. I use the tip of the applicator to draw a price line along my upper lash line, then diffuse with a soft shadow brush for a blurred wash of color. With brown mascara on my lashes, and I have a capital-L Look in about five seconds. —Schneider
Advertisement
Ursa Major Alpine Rich Cream
Why we love it
- Long-lasting hydration
- Effective natural ingredients
- Bang for your buck
Price:$68
Launch date:10/10
Not everyone is inclined to buy a near $70 moisturizer, but I’d suggest this one if you were—it's akin to a magic potion for dry and dull skin. Honestly, it’s the cold-weather staple I’ve been wishing for—the rich texture goes on smooth, immediately quenching my skin’s thirst.
The occlusive seed oils keep that dewy finish locked in for hours (and I mean like, all day). Best of all, you only need a dime size amount for the whole face. It’s the only thing saving my skin from the early days of high winds and chilly mornings right now. —Frye
Innersense Organic Beauty Hair Renew Scalp Oil
Why we love it
- Lightweight enough to use daily
- Dry oil doesn’t make hair look greasy
- Fresh, subtle scent that’s not overpowering
Price:$30
Launch date:10/2
I’ve tested plenty of hair growth tonics, but I’m always game to add another sensorially appealing elixir to the bunch. This scalp oil ticks all the boxes: It has sesame and sunflower seed oils, which feed the follicles fatty acids yet absorb quickly into the scalp; it features antioxidant-rich pomegranate seed oil to protect strands from oxidative stress; and the blend of bergamot, frankincense, and ginger essential oils stimulate the scalp and deliver a light aroma.
I’ve been keeping it on my nightstand for a relaxing scalp massage before bed, and it has since become my favorite wind down ritual. —Schneider
Advertisement
kjh.brand Hyper Shine High Lite Kit
Why we love it
- Great to use before & after foundation
- A minimalist makeup must-have
- Creates just enough shine without reading sweaty
Price:$75
Launch date:9/26
OK, technically this launched at the end of September, but I was so charmed the first time I used it, I can’t help but include it here. Ever wondered how the pros manage to make the skin glow just right? Well, famed makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes created the perfect “cheat” product, a customizable highlighter with a touch of pigment for a stunning, natural flush.
Simply mix a drop of the pillowy serum into the pot of pigment, swirl them together with the brush, then sweep on the high points of your face. Like magic, you’ll wind up with an impossibly dewy base. —Schneider
Emi Jay Angelstick
Why we love it
- Clean ingredients
- Hydrates & styles hair
- Easy to use
Price:$38
Launch date:10/17
Gone are the days of using plastic-like gel to nail the slicked-back pony. Instead, I’ve become a quick convert to this styling stick from Emi Jay—a brand known previously for their lovely claw clips. The combination of seed butters and natural waxes keep flyaways at bay, without leaving your hair crispy or damaged—a magic trick if I've ever seen one.
The best part? It rinses out with ease, so you don’t have to pick up the flakes from the ghost of slicked-back-hair's past a few days later. It’s also travel-friendly, so you can leave your styling brush and mini gel at home. —Frye
Advertisement
NEOM Cosy Nights 3 Wick Candle
Why we love it
- Smells like a roaring fire
- 100% natural essential oils
- 50 hour burn time
Price:$55
Launch date:10/9
Found: the charming autumn candle I’ll be burning all season long. And thanks to the paraffin-free wax, I can do so sans air quality concerns.
I don’t usually love holiday-inspired candles in fear of making my space smell like a giant gingerbread house (no shade to those who adore sweet scents; they’re just not for me!), but this blend of sandalwood, frankincense, and nutmeg feels festive yet sophisticated. Warm, cozy, and slightly woody—like a crackling fire. —Schneider
RMÉD Renewal +++EGF Serum
Why we love it
- Filled with targeted skin-repairing actives
- Strengthens the skin barrier
- Great for post-treatment healing
Price:$185
Launch date:10/10
Charmed is an understatement for what I felt for this serum. Bewitched seems like a better fit, considering I begged for another teeny lab sample once I blew through my original test product. No lie! I initially tried it after receiving a Clear + Brilliant laser treatment from Lisa Goodman, herself, and I couldn’t believe how even and smooth my skin felt after a week of slathering on.
Brimming with powerful, restorative ingredients, such as epidermal growth factors, peptides, and five unique types of cell regenerating algae, this serum is a skin-repairing dream. —Schneider