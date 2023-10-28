As the autumn leaves begin to blush, spooky decorations sway with the breeze, and expressive pumpkins pepper each doorstep, October’s energy feels a bit, say, charmed. And so do the beauty products: Consider the silky serum you deem an “elixir” for dehydrated skin or the brightening mask that works so quickly, it must be witchcraft. Maybe you sweep a dreamy eyeshadow across your lids and notice your mood magically transform—if only for a moment.

Just the fact of knowing that somewhere, somehow, beauty lovers around the world feel captivated by the same lipstick, fragrance, or face cream gives me a jolt of energy I can only describe as warm and, well, charming.

There is beauty magic all around us—below, discover the new launches that left the mbg beauty team absolutely dazzled.