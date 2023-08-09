Calling It: Tahini Nails Will Dominate The Low-Key Manicure Scene
In a dream world, I would name nail polish colors for a living. I’ve spent more time than I’d like to admit picking out shades at the salon, just so I could cackle at the witty phrases on the bottom of the bottles. What can I say? I love a good pun!
While I can’t exactly slap my own label on a polish quite yet, I can give my own manis a playful moniker. Recently, I’ve been drawn to a rich, matte, neutral color family that reminds me of creamy sesame butter—otherwise known as tahini.
So allow me to introduce you to tahini nails, the yummiest, low-key summer mani yet.
What are tahini nails?
Food-inspired manis are nothing new (looking at you, glazed donut nails!), and tahini inspires the perfect sandy hue for your next polish change.
Just take a second to imagine a generous dollop of the sesame paste: the smooth and creamy texture, the toasted, muted pigment. Now imagine that dreamy concoction glazed across your fingertips—makes for an elevated mani, don’t you think?
Not to mention, a rich tahini hue reads pretty natural, which aligns perfectly with the “naked nails” trend gaining traction as of late.
"We're seeing a lot of 'barely there' nail looks right now because they're low maintenance and never go out of style," Nadine Abramcyk, co-founder of clean salon tenoverten, tells mbg about summer nail trends. But if you’re looking to give your naked nail plate just a touch more oomph, I suggest opting for a tahini-like shade. The yellow-gray undertones add a little more intrigue without appearing too golden. (The brand even introduced a limited edition shade called "Iced Cafe Every Day," inspired by cold brew swirled with tahini and oat milk.)
How to master the look
Ready to try tahini nails? Follow along below.
Clean & prep
Like any good at-home manicure, nail prep is key. Make sure to remove all remnants of past polish and give your hands a gentle wash.
While your nails are still soft and soapy from the cleanse, gently push back the cuticles using a wooden stick—this gives you more surface area to work with and helps your polish last longer.
File & shape
You can shape your nails however you please, but a general rule of thumb is to follow the natural outline of your cuticles: "It's best to shape the nail so it mirrors the shape of the cuticle, which elongates your fingers," celebrity manicurist Deborah Lippmann previously told mbg. This will be your most natural-looking nail shape and will pair well with any color or finish.
Make sure to follow up with a gentle buff (not too much, or you may thin the nail plate) and a quality cuticle oil. Feel free to massage those paws while you’re at it—find our list of fabulous hand creams here.
Paint
After your oils and creams have fully absorbed (you may even want to give the nail plate a quick wipe so the polish doesn’t slide off), apply your base coat and polish. Grab your tahini shade (catch our recs below), and paint, paint, paint.
"Place the brush about an eighth-inch away from the cuticle. As soon as you see polish flow, pull the brush straight down the center to the tip. Your nails get a bit wider at the side, so apply a little more pressure and let the bristles fan out,” Lippmann explains. Follow with a matte top coat to really emulate the smooth tahini finish.
gitti no. 173
The takeaway
If you love a neutral nail color palette but crave something a tad more elevated, I highly suggest opting for a creamy tahini hue. The velvety lacquer looks oh-so smooth on the nail plate, and the yellow-gray undertones are universally flattering. Try this toasted shade to round out a toasty summer.
