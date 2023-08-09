Calling It: Tahini Nails Will Dominate The Low-Key Manicure Scene

Food-inspired manis are nothing new (looking at you, glazed donut nails!), and tahini inspires the perfect sandy hue for your next polish change.

Just take a second to imagine a generous dollop of the sesame paste: the smooth and creamy texture, the toasted, muted pigment. Now imagine that dreamy concoction glazed across your fingertips—makes for an elevated mani, don’t you think?

Not to mention, a rich tahini hue reads pretty natural, which aligns perfectly with the “naked nails” trend gaining traction as of late.

"We're seeing a lot of 'barely there' nail looks right now because they're low maintenance and never go out of style," Nadine Abramcyk, co-founder of clean salon tenoverten, tells mbg about summer nail trends. But if you’re looking to give your naked nail plate just a touch more oomph, I suggest opting for a tahini-like shade. The yellow-gray undertones add a little more intrigue without appearing too golden. (The brand even introduced a limited edition shade called "Iced Cafe Every Day," inspired by cold brew swirled with tahini and oat milk.)