The Supplement That Finally Gave Me Deep Sleep After 15+ Years Of Struggling*

While some of the sleep aids I tried seemed to help me stay asleep, none of them gave me my energy back during the day. They'd just make me feel drained; counting down the minutes until I could get back to bed. Supplemental melatonin helped me fall asleep faster, but it didn't always help me stay asleep. And after a while, I started to get concerned about taking hormones night after night so I stopped.

Each night, I'd spend hours awake reading articles on my phone or shopping online to try to lull myself back to sleep. Every morning, I'd press the snooze button before begrudgingly getting out of bed. Come afternoon, I'd be so exhausted and would crave sugar and refined carbs. My patience with my family and friends was lower and my attention span was shorter after the nights that I got poor sleep.

I'd sort of just resigned to feeling less than my best most days. After a decade and a half of sleep issues, you wonder if anything will actually get you through the night. Then I found sleep support+.