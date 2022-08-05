 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Women's Health
The Supplement Helping Reviewers Get Deep Sleep During *That* Time Of The Month

The Supplement Helping Reviewers Get Deep Sleep During *That* Time Of The Month

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us."
The surprising way your gut health impacts sleep and what to do

Image by fizkes / iStock

August 5, 2022 — 9:32 AM

As if the mood swings, bloating, and cravings weren't enough, the menstrual cycle can also lead to unwanted sleep changes and disruptions.

The main culprit seems to be the late luteal phase, which happens just before menstruation occurs. According to data from The National Sleep Foundation, 25% to 33% of menstruators complain of sleep disturbance in the days just before their period. One 2019 study took a deeper dive into sleep tracker data and found that women tended to have three more mid-night wakeups during this phase and spent an average of 15 more minutes awake after sleep onset each night.

We can likely thank sudden shifts in hormones like estrogen and progesterone, as well as changes in body temperature, appetite, and comfort level for these mid-night wakeups.

All this is to say, women's sleep needs are different from men's, and we need to pay extra attention to our wind-down routines in the days leading up to our periods. This means making sure the last meal of the day is nutritious; keeping your bedroom cool, dark, and quiet; and reducing stress as much as possible before bed. Integrating a nonhormonal sleep supplement, like sleep support+, into your routine can also help keep your rest regular every day of the month.*

How sleep support+ can help.

While sleep support+ is a nightly sleep aid that anyone can take at any time, some reviewers note that it's especially helpful in the days around their periods, when sleep can be harder to come by.*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(350)
sleep support+

"I've been struggling with sleep for a while, especially during my menstrual cycle," writes reviewer Sonia G. "I started taking sleep support+ and after a few weeks, I noticed my sleep was much better! I stay asleep longer and don't have trouble staying asleep!"*

The thoughtful combination of ingredients in this supplement—magnesium bisglycinate (for a steady state of relaxation), jujube (for calming and sedation), and PharmaGABA® (for enhanced sleep quality)—come together to help promote faster, deeper, and more sustained rest.*

"I have used [sleep support+] on many sleepless nights due to disruption in [my] monthly cycle," notes reviewer Aris S. "You get a deep sleep, and best of all, you wake up clearheaded and not groggy."*

This energized wake-up is thanks in part to the fact that sleep support+ does not contain any melatonin. This supplemental hormone, while helpful for shifting to a new bedtime (e.g., when traveling), doesn't do much to enhance overall sleep quality and can lead to groggy mornings as a result. Experts are also wary to suggest taking melatonin nightly, as it's unclear how it affects other hormones over time. This is an especially important consideration during those key pre-period days when hormones are already in flux.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

It's not uncommon to have disrupted sleep in the days leading up to your period. In addition to solid wind-down habits like keeping your bedroom comfortable, releasing stress before bed, and staying on top of nutrition, sleep support+ is one supplement that may help.* Learn more about the product here.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
sleep support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(350)
sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(350)
sleep support+
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us. She is also the co-author of...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Blue Light Impacts Brain & Eye Health — Especially Later In Life

Morgan Chamberlain
Blue Light Impacts Brain & Eye Health — Especially Later In Life
Integrative Health

This Program Is Helping Me *Finally* Prioritize Myself & Put My Health First

Merrell Readman
This Program Is Helping Me *Finally* Prioritize Myself & Put My Health First
Home

The First Thing To Do To Your Plants When You Get Back From Vacation

Emma Loewe
The First Thing To Do To Your Plants When You Get Back From Vacation
Love

It Hurts At First, But New Study Says Breakups Come With A Surprising Benefit

Sarah Regan
It Hurts At First, But New Study Says Breakups Come With A Surprising Benefit
Mental Health

Affirmations Aren't Working For You? Try This Helpful Technique Instead

Olivia Giacomo
Affirmations Aren't Working For You? Try This Helpful Technique Instead
Beauty

Joanna Vargas Swears By These Tips For A Red-Carpet-Ready Glow

Jamie Schneider
Joanna Vargas Swears By These Tips For A Red-Carpet-Ready Glow
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Routines

In Need Of A Tension Release? Try This Satisfying Back Stretch

Merrell Readman
In Need Of A Tension Release? Try This Satisfying Back Stretch
Recipes

These No-Bake Chocolate Snack Bars Are Brimming With Brain-Health Benefits

Jamie Schneider
These No-Bake Chocolate Snack Bars Are Brimming With Brain-Health Benefits
Women's Health

Put An End To Stubborn PMS Bloating With These 6 Tips

Merrell Readman
Put An End To Stubborn PMS Bloating With These 6 Tips
Home

This Hack Will Make Your Sheets Smell Freshly Washed Every Single Night

Hannah Frye
This Hack Will Make Your Sheets Smell Freshly Washed Every Single Night
Functional Food

Make *This* For Breakfast If You Want Firm, Younger-Looking Skin

Hannah Frye
Make *This* For Breakfast If You Want Firm, Younger-Looking Skin
Beauty

This Brightening Eye Cream Is So Good, I Honestly Stopped Wearing Concealer

Jamie Schneider
This Brightening Eye Cream Is So Good, I Honestly Stopped Wearing Concealer
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/supplement-helping-reviewers-sleep-through-period
sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
sleep support+

Your article and new folder have been saved!