The Supplement Helping Reviewers Get Deep Sleep During *That* Time Of The Month

As if the mood swings, bloating, and cravings weren't enough, the menstrual cycle can also lead to unwanted sleep changes and disruptions.

The main culprit seems to be the late luteal phase, which happens just before menstruation occurs. According to data from The National Sleep Foundation, 25% to 33% of menstruators complain of sleep disturbance in the days just before their period. One 2019 study took a deeper dive into sleep tracker data and found that women tended to have three more mid-night wakeups during this phase and spent an average of 15 more minutes awake after sleep onset each night.

We can likely thank sudden shifts in hormones like estrogen and progesterone, as well as changes in body temperature, appetite, and comfort level for these mid-night wakeups.

All this is to say, women's sleep needs are different from men's, and we need to pay extra attention to our wind-down routines in the days leading up to our periods. This means making sure the last meal of the day is nutritious; keeping your bedroom cool, dark, and quiet; and reducing stress as much as possible before bed. Integrating a nonhormonal sleep supplement, like sleep support+, into your routine can also help keep your rest regular every day of the month.*