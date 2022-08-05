The Supplement Helping Reviewers Get Deep Sleep During *That* Time Of The Month
As if the mood swings, bloating, and cravings weren't enough, the menstrual cycle can also lead to unwanted sleep changes and disruptions.
The main culprit seems to be the late luteal phase, which happens just before menstruation occurs. According to data from The National Sleep Foundation, 25% to 33% of menstruators complain of sleep disturbance in the days just before their period. One 2019 study took a deeper dive into sleep tracker data and found that women tended to have three more mid-night wakeups during this phase and spent an average of 15 more minutes awake after sleep onset each night.
We can likely thank sudden shifts in hormones like estrogen and progesterone, as well as changes in body temperature, appetite, and comfort level for these mid-night wakeups.
All this is to say, women's sleep needs are different from men's, and we need to pay extra attention to our wind-down routines in the days leading up to our periods. This means making sure the last meal of the day is nutritious; keeping your bedroom cool, dark, and quiet; and reducing stress as much as possible before bed. Integrating a nonhormonal sleep supplement, like sleep support+, into your routine can also help keep your rest regular every day of the month.*
How sleep support+ can help.
While sleep support+ is a nightly sleep aid that anyone can take at any time, some reviewers note that it's especially helpful in the days around their periods, when sleep can be harder to come by.*
sleep support+
The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*
"I've been struggling with sleep for a while, especially during my menstrual cycle," writes reviewer Sonia G. "I started taking sleep support+ and after a few weeks, I noticed my sleep was much better! I stay asleep longer and don't have trouble staying asleep!"*
The thoughtful combination of ingredients in this supplement—magnesium bisglycinate (for a steady state of relaxation), jujube (for calming and sedation), and PharmaGABA® (for enhanced sleep quality)—come together to help promote faster, deeper, and more sustained rest.*
"I have used [sleep support+] on many sleepless nights due to disruption in [my] monthly cycle," notes reviewer Aris S. "You get a deep sleep, and best of all, you wake up clearheaded and not groggy."*
This energized wake-up is thanks in part to the fact that sleep support+ does not contain any melatonin. This supplemental hormone, while helpful for shifting to a new bedtime (e.g., when traveling), doesn't do much to enhance overall sleep quality and can lead to groggy mornings as a result. Experts are also wary to suggest taking melatonin nightly, as it's unclear how it affects other hormones over time. This is an especially important consideration during those key pre-period days when hormones are already in flux.
The takeaway.
It's not uncommon to have disrupted sleep in the days leading up to your period. In addition to solid wind-down habits like keeping your bedroom comfortable, releasing stress before bed, and staying on top of nutrition, sleep support+ is one supplement that may help.* Learn more about the product here.
sleep support+
The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*
sleep support+
The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*