Zinc oxide, in case you need a refresher, physically shields you from the sun's rays by blocking UV; this is different from chemical sunscreens, which absorb the UV light and turn it into heat. Not to mention, zinc oxide protects your skin from both UVA and UVB rays. "Zinc oxide is a mineral that reflects light, including longer wavelength UVA, from the skin's surface," board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD, tells mbg about the ingredient. It's also the best option if you have sensitive or acne-prone skin: The mineral has been shown to have a soothing effect on the skin, and research has shown that zinc oxide is an effective treatment for zits1 (it's even an ingredient in many natural spot treatments).