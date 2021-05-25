Heads Up: There's A Total Lunar Eclipse (And Super Blood Moon) Coming
When it comes to the lunar cycle, the full moon is one phase you don't want to miss. This month's full "Flower Moon" is especially potent, as it's also a super blood moon with a total lunar eclipse. Here's what to know about this major lunar event, plus how to work with its energy.
What makes this moon special?
First off, the full moon in May is known as the Full Flower Moon, aptly named by indigenous tribes in eastern North America. When this full moon arrives in the Spring, the Northern hemisphere is in bloom.
On the 26th, the Flower Moon will also be a supermoon. Supermoons happen when the moon travels closer to Earth's orbit than usual, which makes it look bigger and brighter in the sky—roughly 7% bigger and 15% brighter than your average full moon, to be exact.
This will be the closest the moon gets to the Earth in 2021.
The Earth is also going to come directly between the sun and the moon this evening, causing a total lunar eclipse that casts a shadow on the moon's surface. This can make the moon can appear slightly red, hence the name “blood moon."
According to mbg's resident astrologists the AstroTwins, eclipses are a significant time for revealing what's been hidden or concealed, whether that's in our relationships, or globally with regard to current events.
How to see it:
Clearly, there's a lot going on in the sky this week! The full moon will reach its peak at 7:14 AM EST on Wednesday, May 26. However, once the moon is in shadow, you may not actually be able to see much of anything.
Your best bet will be to look to skies near you the night before the eclipse, when the moon is very close to the horizon. Those on the west coast of the U.S., western South America, or eastern Asia may be able to catch part of the eclipse if they're lucky, with the total eclipse lasting from 4:11AM to 4:26 AM PST.
3 ways to make the most of it:
So, how can we make the most of the heightened lunar energy during the eclipse and the days to follow? The AstroTwins have a few recommendations:
1. Be honest—with yourself and others.
Eclipses reveal things to us that may have been buried beneath the surface, so this isn't a time for dishonesty or denial, the twins note.
"What would be possible if we opened our minds and expanded our vision, including people and places beyond our current consciousness?" they explained to mbg, adding, "The 2021 Sagittarius full moon can help us process truths hidden in the shadows." Focus on telling the truth, both to yourself and the people in your life, and make no room for denying that truth.
2. Get in touch with nature.
What better way to soak up this powerful full moon than to get out in nature? The twins note that free-spirited Sagittarius always feels most expansive in a wide-open space, so make it a point to get outside.
Maybe that means having a bonfire in the moonlight, but remember, this energy will be palpable in the days leading up to, and after, the full moon. Whenever you can make time for Mother Nature will be better than nothing!
3. Connect with kindred spirits.
And lastly, the twins say that Sagittarius is big on their soul family, and connected with people who share values, interests, and philosophy.
"At this 2021 Sagittarius full moon and eclipse, rally your kindred spirits," the add. It would, of course, be a great time for a full moon circle (perhaps outside, as per the last point), but simply surrounding yourself with your favorite people just for the pleasure of their company is never a bad idea.
Whatever way you decide to work with this super moon and eclipse, take note of how you're feeling. The full moon can bring up a lot, especially with a lunar eclipse involved. Full moons are often about the release, so remember to relax and let go as we collectively ride this lunar wave.
