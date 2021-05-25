First off, the full moon in May is known as the Full Flower Moon, aptly named by indigenous tribes in eastern North America. When this full moon arrives in the Spring, the Northern hemisphere is in bloom.

On the 26th, the Flower Moon will also be a supermoon. Supermoons happen when the moon travels closer to Earth's orbit than usual, which makes it look bigger and brighter in the sky—roughly 7% bigger and 15% brighter than your average full moon, to be exact.

This will be the closest the moon gets to the Earth in 2021.

The Earth is also going to come directly between the sun and the moon this evening, causing a total lunar eclipse that casts a shadow on the moon's surface. This can make the moon can appear slightly red, hence the name “blood moon."

According to mbg's resident astrologists the AstroTwins, eclipses are a significant time for revealing what's been hidden or concealed, whether that's in our relationships, or globally with regard to current events.