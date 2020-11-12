Every change in your personal environment comes with new ways it might mess up your style. Sure, in the summer you may have to deal with sun damage and color fading easier, but the winter comes with some pretty annoying assaults on your hair as well. “In the winter your hair is exposed to radiator heat, car heat, dry cold fresh air, direct sun exposure in the winter,” says Manetti. “In the winter it’s most likely to be dryer this can cause extreme dryness or static in hair depending on the texture.”

But it’s also lifestyle choices we make in the winter that can affect our strands as well. Not only does the weather affect our hair intrinsically, it also affects our behaviors. “In the winter you are dealing with hotter water being used in the shower as well as heat from not only blow drying more but from heating your house and your car,” says Megan Taylor, stylist at Gloria and Company in Fairhaven, Mass.

What’s your fix? Well, some of this is unavoidable, but do try and take warm (not hot) showers and limit your time under the blow dryer. You should also use more hydrating products in your routine—which we’ll elaborate more on later.