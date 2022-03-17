 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
Why Some People Sleep More Efficiently Than Others + Why It Matters

Why Some People Sleep More Efficiently Than Others + Why It Matters

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Tired Woman in the Morning After A Poor Night's Sleep

Image by iStock

March 17, 2022 — 10:24 AM
Sure, Valentine's Day and Halloween are fun, but World Sleep Day (March 18) is basically our holiday of choice over here at mbg. We're celebrating with a week full of tips to help you achieve the restorative rest you've been dreaming of. Brew a cup of tea and get cozy, because Sleep Week is officially here.

The general guidelines for sleep suggest we all ought to get around eight hours per night, but according to a new study published in the journal iScience, this isn't always the case. Here's what the researchers found, plus what it means for sleep hygiene going forward.

Studying "Familial Natural Short Sleep" (FNSS).

For this study, a team of neurology researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, wanted to build upon existing research on Familial Natural Short Sleep (FNSS). Previous research on this phenomenon indicated that some people naturally function just fine on only four to six hours of sleep—while others, of course, do not.

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(243)
sleep support+

In an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, board-certified sleep specialist Michael J. Breus, Ph.D., touched on this discrepancy too, noting that he's seen it come up time and time again in his work. "It's so personalized and it's so different for everybody—eight hours is not necessarily what everybody needs," he told mbg.

This ability to function on less sleep seems to run in families and can actually be identified by five specific genes. Essentially, those with FNSS sleep more efficiently because their brains are able to achieve the restorative effects of sleep in a shorter window of time.

Since we've long known that high-quality sleep can support overall well-being, the researchers looked into the long-term brain health of mice with FNSS.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

What they found.

In this animal trial, the researchers found that the mice with FNSS still enjoyed the neuroprotective benefits of sleep. In other words, less quantity of sleep doesn't necessarily mean less quality—according to this research, at least.

As neurologist and co-senior author of the study Louis Ptacek, M.D., notes in a news release, "Our work to date confirms that the amount of sleep people need differs based on genetics," noting, "Think of it as analogous to height. There's no perfect amount of height; each person is different."

The takeaway.

Those with FNSS may have won the genetic lottery when it comes to efficient sleep. But if you're someone who needs the more standard seven-plus hours of sleep a night, you're certainly in good company. Here are some tips to help you maximize every moment of it.

sleep support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(243)
sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(243)
sleep support+
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The Worst Colors To Paint Your Bedroom If You Want To Sleep Soundly

Sarah Regan
The Worst Colors To Paint Your Bedroom If You Want To Sleep Soundly
Integrative Health

This Antioxidant Is Vital To Cellular Health — Are You Getting Enough?

Morgan Chamberlain
This Antioxidant Is Vital To Cellular Health — Are You Getting Enough?
Integrative Health

I Took mindbodygreen's Longevity Class & Here Are 3 Useful Tips I Learned

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
I Took mindbodygreen's Longevity Class & Here Are 3 Useful Tips I Learned
Spirituality

Keep Seeing The Angel Number 1010? Here's What It Actually Means

Sarah Regan
Keep Seeing The Angel Number 1010? Here's What It Actually Means
Functional Food

Health Experts Want You To Stop Using This Type of Olive Oil + 10 Worth Buying

Kristine Thomason
Health Experts Want You To Stop Using This Type of Olive Oil + 10 Worth Buying
Recipes

Tired Of Oatmeal? Try This Blood-Sugar-Supporting Dish Our Health Editor Loves

Kristine Thomason
Tired Of Oatmeal? Try This Blood-Sugar-Supporting Dish Our Health Editor Loves
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

This Probiotic Strain Is Linked To Faster Hair Growth — Here's How To Get It

Jamie Schneider
This Probiotic Strain Is Linked To Faster Hair Growth — Here's How To Get It
Beauty

Want A High-Quality Collagen Supplement? Make Sure It's One Of These

Alexandra Engler
Want A High-Quality Collagen Supplement? Make Sure It's One Of These
Recipes

A Must-Try: This MD's Blood-Sugar-Balancing Green Smoothie

Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
A Must-Try: This MD's Blood-Sugar-Balancing Green Smoothie
Integrative Health

Why BMI Isn't A Great Determinant Of Healthy Weight + What To Consider Instead

Jeffrey Bland, Ph.D.
Why BMI Isn't A Great Determinant Of Healthy Weight + What To Consider Instead
Beauty

This Brightening Active Will Give Your Vitamin C Serum A Run For Its Money

Hannah Frye
This Brightening Active Will Give Your Vitamin C Serum A Run For Its Money
Spirituality

6 Grounding Ways To Use The Virgo Full Moon To Get Oh-So-Organized

The AstroTwins
6 Grounding Ways To Use The Virgo Full Moon To Get Oh-So-Organized
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/study-some-sleep-more-efficiently-than-others
sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
sleep support+

Your article and new folder have been saved!