Integrative Health

Research Has Linked Insomnia & Dementia Risk — Here's What To Do About It

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
September 21, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Senior Woman smelling fresh herbs in her kitchen in pots that she planted
Image by Trinette Reed / Stocksy
September 21, 2024

It's no secret that one night of poor sleep can leave you feeling less than optimal, but chronic sleep issues like insomnia can take an even greater toll over time. According to research published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, insomnia is now linked with an increased risk for dementia. Here's what they found.

Studying the relationship between insomnia & dementia

For this study, researchers wanted to look at the connection between sleep disturbances and dementia, looking at over 6,000 participants over a 10-year period. Data from adults ages 65 and up were analyzed from the National Health and Aging Trends Study, with an emphasis on sleep initiation insomnia (trouble falling asleep), sleep-maintenance insomnia (trouble falling back asleep after waking up early), and sleep medication usage.

Then, the study authors looked to see which of the participants developed dementia over the course of the study. And as you might imagine, insomnia (namely, sleep initiation insomnia) is not a great recipe for lowering your dementia risk.

The study authors found that sleep initiation insomnia increased participants' risk of insomnia just over 50%, which is a pretty significant stat. Sleep medication usage also showed an increased dementia risk at 30%.

As lead investigator Roger Wong, Ph.D., MPH, MSW, notes in a news release, "Our findings highlight the importance of considering sleep disturbance history when assessing the dementia risk profile for older adults," adding that more research is needed to better understand the mechanisms behind this insomnia-dementia connection.

What to do about it

While we wait for more research to unpack how insomnia could be impacting dementia risk, the good news is, we can focus on our sleep hygiene in an effort to tackle insomnia first.

The essential sleep rules, like going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, are a good place to start—along with avoiding caffeine and alcohol too close to bed, which can impact sleep quality.

Talk to your doctor if insomnia is persistent, and consider opting for a quality sleep supplement with ingredients like magnesium and pharmaGABA, which are research-backed to help you fall asleep faster and improve sleep quality.

Need a place to start? Be sure to check out our roundup of the 13 best products for insomnia.

The takeaway

Sleep is so essential to virtually all of our bodily functions, and insomnia is a major risk factor for a lot of health issues, dementia included. As we understand more and more about sleep and its integral role in our biology, there's never been more reason to make sure you're getting quality sleep every night.

More On This Topic

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

