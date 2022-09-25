Postmenopausal? This 5-Minute Practice Can Help You Sleep, Research Reveals

For this study, published in the journal Menopause, researchers wanted to dig deeper into the realm of reflexology and massage. Namely, they were curious if foot massages could improve mood and sleep quality, which often take a hit during menopause.

They worked with a group of 70 Turkish women going through menopause; half of whom received a foot massage every day for one week, and half of whom did not (the control group). The researchers then asked the women to answer questions about their sleep and mood. And based on the findings, it would appear that foot massages can give you a leg up on menopause.