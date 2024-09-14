Skip to Content
Mental Health

Study Finds Chronic Stress May Increase Risk Of Cancer Mortality

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
September 14, 2024
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Woman with eyes closed in shower
Image by Marko Milovanović / Stocksy
September 14, 2024

It's no secret that too much stress has a negative impact on our mood and energy levels—but the effects don't stop there.

And according to research published in the journal SSM-Population Health1, chronic stress takes such a toll on our bodies that it can increase one's risk of cancer mortality. Here's what to know.

Studying chronic stress & its effects

For this study, researchers looked at the impact of "allostatic load" over time, aka the cumulative effects that chronic stress has on the body. Namely, they were looking for any connections between allostatic load and the risk of dying from cancer.

To do this, the team performed an analysis of existing data on over 41,000 people who had participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey between the years 1988 and 2019.

The survey included information on people's blood pressure, inflammatory markers, and other health metrics that indicated their overall allostatic load.

Then, the researchers looked at the National Death Index in order to figure out who among those surveyed had died from cancer.

What they found

Even after accounting for variables such as socioeconomic status, race, and age, the researchers found that having a high allostatic load significantly increased participants' likelihood of dying from cancer. Specifically, they were 2.4 times more likely to die from cancer than those with low allostatic loads.

Beyond that, it also seems that allostatic load jumps as we age, with this team's previous research showing that adults 40 and up had a 100% increased risk of high allostatic load compared to adults under 30. However, in this research, when accounting for age, those with a high allostatic load still had a 28% increased risk of dying from cancer.

"That means that if you were to have two people of the same age, if one of those people had high allostatic load, they are 28% more likely to die from cancer," study co-author Justin Xavier Moore, Ph.D., MPH, explained in a news release.

Other factors like race and socioeconomic status came into play in the findings as well, with Moore noting this is due to the systemic stress factors that disproportionately affect people of color and less wealthy populations.

"But even if you take race out," he says, "the bottom line is that the environments in which we live, work, and play, where you are rewarded for working more and sometimes seen as weak for taking time for yourself, is conducive to high stress, which in turn may lead to cancer development and increased morbidity and mortality."

The takeaway

If there's one thing to take from this, it's that the stress that runs rampant in our society should be taken seriously. We need to move toward a culture that allows for more rest and recovery. In the meantime, we could all benefit from adding more stress-busting tools to our life, particularly when we're going through a difficult time.

Whether it's talking with a mental health professional, leaning on exercises like yoga, or taking up meditation, your health will benefit from it—in both the short and long term.

More On This Topic

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

