According to the Center for Disease Control1 , chronic pain caused by arthritis affects millions of people in the United States every year, with a quarter of adults with arthritis (15 million people) reporting experiencing severe joint paint, and half of them reporting persistent pain.

For this study, researchers out of Australia looked at 70 participants with symptomatic knee osteoarthritis, giving half of them a placebo supplement for two weeks, and the other half a supplement of curcuma longa (CL) extract, also known as turmeric.

The participants followed their supplement regimen for 12 weeks, while changes in pain and knee swelling were measured by questionnaires and MRIs.