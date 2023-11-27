Advertisement
Yes, Food Can Help Heal The Body & Mind: This Program Will Show You How
"Food is medicine" is a cliche for a reason. What you eat has a truly massive impact on how you feel, act, and show up in the world, and it can shape the way your body copes with disease and imbalance.
If you think all of this sounds a little out there, fantastical, or too good to be true, taking mindbodygreen's functional nutrition training (FNT) will change your mind.
The online course covers the fundamentals of using food as a healing tool. It includes 30+ hours of lessons that touch on many elements of functional nutrition. Eating for longevity, the link between nutrition and brain health, and the keys to a vibrant gut microbiome are all on the curriculum.
As far as professors go, the course offers the best of the best. World-renowned doctors, dietitians, and experts the likes of Mark Hyman, M.D. and Robin Berzin, M.D., will be your instructors over the self-paced journey. Students typically complete the training in 8 to 10 weeks and then take an additional week or more to prepare for their final exam, but you can take it at your own pace. Once you graduate, you'll still have lifetime access to all online lessons and 660+ pages of in-depth study guides—as well as an ever-growing alumni network.
Since it first launched in 2017, nearly 5,000 students have enrolled in FNT. The program's well-respected faculty and unique, integrative approach have appealed to many existing physicians and health coaches looking to deepen their practice. But it's also served as a beginner-friendly tool for those who are just looking to start a new career in the nutrition realm or address their own chronic conditions through food and lifestyle. The only prerequisite to enroll is curiosity.
To get a taste of what this program has to offer, here is what previous students have to say about their favorite elements of it:
Its curriculum goes beyond what you'd learn in school
"As a medical provider, I did not learn functional nutrition in school. This failed me and my patients. I appreciate the wealth of knowledge and combined experience of many doctors and educators. 28 class modules empowered me with new education and skills. This will improve the care I render for those who entrust me to help them build a better life one day at a time. Thank you, mindbodygreen!:
—Stephen
It has impressive and encouraging instructors
"This program was absolutely amazing! My knowledge has expanded tremendously on nutrition and other health-related topics. I loved learning from the real experts in the field of functional medicine—I follow these experts and have read many of their books. This gave a lot of credibility to the program."
—Samantha
It teaches you how to be an effective science communicator
"What a wonderfully comprehensive and remarkable program! The mindbodygreen Functional Nutrition program continues to be more than I could have hoped for or imagined. From the clear and meaningful education modules to the informative and conversational tone in the community resources, I learned so much more than the science. I now have both skills and tools for personalized and effective communication of evidence-based information. The impact is already huge in my daily interactions with my own students and clients, and I look forward to so much more with the lifetime involvement in the program—invaluable!"
—Joan
It offers lifetime access to high-quality materials
"I've been a health coach for going on six years now, and I focus on teaching people how to shop, cook, and eat clean in order to achieve their health goals. mindbodygreen's FNT program has given me more credibility and confidence when working with clients. I now feel like I can answer any questions clients throw my way. And if I don't have the information they need, I know where to find it. I also appreciate that when you enroll in FNT, you get lifetime access to all 660+ pages of the program's in-depth study materials. For me, these packets are golden. I printed them out and saved them on my computer so I can go back and reference them at any time to get really great, specific information."
—Liz
The takeaway
mindbodygreen's functional nutrition training offers a comprehensive overview of holistic nutrition taught by world-class experts. Thousands of people from all walks of life have taken it to start or progress in their health journeys. Ready to join them? Head here to request a syllabus or sign up.
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability and Health Director at mindbodygreen and the author of Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us. She is also the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner.
Emma received her B.A. in Environmental Science & Policy with a specialty in environmental communications from Duke University. In addition to penning over 1,000 mbg articles on topics from the water crisis in California to the rise of urban beekeeping, her work has appeared on Grist, Bloomberg News, Bustle, and Forbes. She's spoken about the intersection of self-care and sustainability on podcasts and live events alongside environmental thought leaders like Marci Zaroff, Gay Browne, and Summer Rayne Oakes.