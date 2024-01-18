Advertisement
PSA To Those With Tummy Issues—This Supplement Could Be Just What You're Missing
There are so many factors that go into digestion and regularity, from the food we eat, to stress levels, and more. One often overlooked aspect of digestion is fiber intake—and newsflash— the average daily intake of fiber is so low in the States that the USDA considers it a public health concern.
As a refresher, women 50 and younger should be getting at least 25 grams per day (and at least 28 grams to 29 grams per day if pregnant or breastfeeding, respectively), while men under 50 should get at least 38 grams per day. At 51 and up, women need at least 21 grams of fiber per day, while men need at least 30.
If you're not hitting those amounts, which most Americans aren't, your tummy is definitely not going to thank you. Luckily, however, mindbodygreen's organic fiber potency+ formula supports regularity, abdominal comfort, and so much more.*
Why you don't want to miss organic fiber potency+
If you didn't know already, our bodies don't produce fiber on their own—we have to consume it. And while there are plenty of food sources of fiber, supplementing it is a surefire way to ensure you're getting enough every single day.
And why would you chance it? After all, sufficient fiber intake offers a host of benefits, from promoting regularity, gastrointestinal (GI) health, immunity, gut barrier function, growth and balance of friendly bacteria in the gut, satiety, healthy blood sugar and cholesterol levels—we could go on!*
Not only does organic fiber potency+ provide an excellent source of functional fibers in each scoop, but it's also vegan, USDA certified organic, and delivers science-backed prebiotic, probiotic, and postbiotic-promoting ingredients.* With organic guar fiber, organic New Zealand green kiwifruit powder, an organic mushroom blend, and targeted probiotic Bacillus subtilis ATCC122264, this fiber supplement is truly one-of-a-kind.
But don't just take it from us; dietitians love organic fiber potency+, like Andrea Mathis, R.D., who says it's her "favorite, easy fiber addition for tea, coffee, smoothies, and more."
Happy customers are loving it too, like Gail B., who writes, "Both me and my roommate are taking organic fiber potency+ in our morning smoothie and both of us are having positive results with it: less bloating and abdominal distress, and more consistent elimination."*
The takeaway
Gut health, digestion, and regularity are all seriously impacted by fiber intake—for better or worse. Not getting enough, and your body will let you know with cramps and bloating. But with adequate fiber levels, you can keep things running smoothly, reduce bloating, and in short, feel a whole lot better every day.*
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
11 Signs You Have A Metabolic Imbalance, From A Functional Medicine Expert
William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
11 Signs You Have A Metabolic Imbalance, From A Functional Medicine Expert
William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.