Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

PSA To Those With Tummy Issues — This Supplement Could Be Just What You're Missing

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
January 28, 2025
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Beetroot and Pomegranate Pinot Recipe
Image by Jill Chen / Stocksy
January 28, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

There are so many factors that go into digestion and regularity, from the food we eat to stress levels and more. One often overlooked aspect of digestion is fiber intake and—newsflash— the average daily intake of fiber is so low in the States that the USDA considers it a public health concern.

As a refresher, women 50 and younger should be getting at least 25 grams per day (and at least 28 to 29 grams per day if pregnant or breastfeeding, respectively), while men under 50 should get at least 38 grams per day. At 51 and up, women need at least 21 grams of fiber per day, while men need at least 30. 

If you're not hitting those amounts, which most Americans aren't, your tummy is definitely not going to thank you. Luckily, however, mindbodygreen's organic fiber potency+ formula supports regularity, abdominal comfort, and so much more.*

Why you don't want to miss organic fiber potency+

If you didn't know already, our bodies don't produce fiber on their own—we have to consume it. And while there are plenty of food sources of fiber, supplementing it is a surefire way to ensure you're getting enough every single day.

And why would you chance it? After all, sufficient fiber intake offers a host of benefits, from promoting regularity, gastrointestinal (GI) health, immunity, gut barrier function, growth and balance of friendly bacteria in the gut, satiety, healthy blood sugar and cholesterol levels—we could go on!*

Not only does organic fiber potency+ provide an excellent source of functional fibers in each scoop, but it's also vegan and USDA-certified organic and delivers science-backed prebiotic, probiotic, and postbiotic-promoting ingredients.* With organic guar fiber, organic New Zealand green kiwifruit powder, an organic mushroom blend, and targeted probiotic Bacillus subtilis ATCC122264, this fiber supplement is truly one-of-a-kind.

But don't just take it from us; dietitians love organic fiber potency+, like Andrea Mathis, R.D., who says it's her "favorite, easy fiber addition for tea, coffee, smoothies, and more."

Happy customers are loving it too, like Gail B., who writes, "Both me and my roommate are taking organic fiber potency+ in our morning smoothie and both of us are having positive results with it: less bloating and abdominal distress, and more consistent elimination."*

The takeaway

Gut health, digestion, and regularity are all seriously impacted by fiber intake—for better or worse. Don't get enough, and your body will let you know with cramps and bloating. But with adequate fiber levels, you can keep things running smoothly, reduce bloating, and in short, feel a whole lot better every day.*

More On This Topic

This Diet Swap Was Linked With A 14% Lower Risk Of Dying From Dementia
Integrative Health

This Diet Swap Was Linked With A 14% Lower Risk Of Dying From Dementia

Sarah Regan

You Are What You Eat? MD Breaks Down The Science Of The Gut Microbiome
Integrative Health

You Are What You Eat? MD Breaks Down The Science Of The Gut Microbiome

Jason Wachob

Lacking This Vitamin May Increase Your Fracture Risk By Up To 48%
Integrative Health

Lacking This Vitamin May Increase Your Fracture Risk By Up To 48%

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

43% Of Us Don't Get Enough Of This Mineral, Increasing Our Risk Of Heart Disease
Integrative Health

43% Of Us Don't Get Enough Of This Mineral, Increasing Our Risk Of Heart Disease

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

IBS May Be An Early Warning Sign Of This Brain Disorder, Research Suggests
Integrative Health

IBS May Be An Early Warning Sign Of This Brain Disorder, Research Suggests

Hannah Frye

What Does "Bad" Gut Bacteria Actually Mean & How Can I Get Rid Of It?
Integrative Health

What Does "Bad" Gut Bacteria Actually Mean & How Can I Get Rid Of It?

Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT

This Color Food Dye Was Is Linked to Gut Inflammation & IBD
Integrative Health

This Color Food Dye Was Is Linked to Gut Inflammation & IBD

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

One Thing That Destroys Motivation At Work (It Affects Women More Than Men)
Integrative Health

One Thing That Destroys Motivation At Work (It Affects Women More Than Men)

Sarah Regan

Why This Sneaky Inflammation Is More Common During Menopause & What To Do
Women's Health

Why This Sneaky Inflammation Is More Common During Menopause & What To Do

Barbara Birke, MS

This Diet Swap Was Linked With A 14% Lower Risk Of Dying From Dementia
Integrative Health

This Diet Swap Was Linked With A 14% Lower Risk Of Dying From Dementia

Sarah Regan

You Are What You Eat? MD Breaks Down The Science Of The Gut Microbiome
Integrative Health

You Are What You Eat? MD Breaks Down The Science Of The Gut Microbiome

Jason Wachob

Lacking This Vitamin May Increase Your Fracture Risk By Up To 48%
Integrative Health

Lacking This Vitamin May Increase Your Fracture Risk By Up To 48%

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

43% Of Us Don't Get Enough Of This Mineral, Increasing Our Risk Of Heart Disease
Integrative Health

43% Of Us Don't Get Enough Of This Mineral, Increasing Our Risk Of Heart Disease

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

IBS May Be An Early Warning Sign Of This Brain Disorder, Research Suggests
Integrative Health

IBS May Be An Early Warning Sign Of This Brain Disorder, Research Suggests

Hannah Frye

What Does "Bad" Gut Bacteria Actually Mean & How Can I Get Rid Of It?
Integrative Health

What Does "Bad" Gut Bacteria Actually Mean & How Can I Get Rid Of It?

Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT

This Color Food Dye Was Is Linked to Gut Inflammation & IBD
Integrative Health

This Color Food Dye Was Is Linked to Gut Inflammation & IBD

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

One Thing That Destroys Motivation At Work (It Affects Women More Than Men)
Integrative Health

One Thing That Destroys Motivation At Work (It Affects Women More Than Men)

Sarah Regan

Why This Sneaky Inflammation Is More Common During Menopause & What To Do
Women's Health

Why This Sneaky Inflammation Is More Common During Menopause & What To Do

Barbara Birke, MS

This Diet Swap Was Linked With A 14% Lower Risk Of Dying From Dementia
Integrative Health

This Diet Swap Was Linked With A 14% Lower Risk Of Dying From Dementia

Sarah Regan

You Are What You Eat? MD Breaks Down The Science Of The Gut Microbiome
Integrative Health

You Are What You Eat? MD Breaks Down The Science Of The Gut Microbiome

Jason Wachob

Lacking This Vitamin May Increase Your Fracture Risk By Up To 48%
Integrative Health

Lacking This Vitamin May Increase Your Fracture Risk By Up To 48%

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

43% Of Us Don't Get Enough Of This Mineral, Increasing Our Risk Of Heart Disease
Integrative Health

43% Of Us Don't Get Enough Of This Mineral, Increasing Our Risk Of Heart Disease

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

IBS May Be An Early Warning Sign Of This Brain Disorder, Research Suggests
Integrative Health

IBS May Be An Early Warning Sign Of This Brain Disorder, Research Suggests

Hannah Frye

What Does "Bad" Gut Bacteria Actually Mean & How Can I Get Rid Of It?
Integrative Health

What Does "Bad" Gut Bacteria Actually Mean & How Can I Get Rid Of It?

Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT

This Color Food Dye Was Is Linked to Gut Inflammation & IBD
Integrative Health

This Color Food Dye Was Is Linked to Gut Inflammation & IBD

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

One Thing That Destroys Motivation At Work (It Affects Women More Than Men)
Integrative Health

One Thing That Destroys Motivation At Work (It Affects Women More Than Men)

Sarah Regan

Why This Sneaky Inflammation Is More Common During Menopause & What To Do
Women's Health

Why This Sneaky Inflammation Is More Common During Menopause & What To Do

Barbara Birke, MS

Doomscrolling Is Messing With Your Mental Health—Here's How To Stop
Mental Health

Doomscrolling Is Messing With Your Mental Health—Here's How To Stop

Abby Moore

This Diet Swap Was Linked With A 14% Lower Risk Of Dying From Dementia
Integrative Health

This Diet Swap Was Linked With A 14% Lower Risk Of Dying From Dementia

Sarah Regan

You Are What You Eat? MD Breaks Down The Science Of The Gut Microbiome
Integrative Health

You Are What You Eat? MD Breaks Down The Science Of The Gut Microbiome

Jason Wachob

Lacking This Vitamin May Increase Your Fracture Risk By Up To 48%
Integrative Health

Lacking This Vitamin May Increase Your Fracture Risk By Up To 48%

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

43% Of Us Don't Get Enough Of This Mineral, Increasing Our Risk Of Heart Disease
Integrative Health

43% Of Us Don't Get Enough Of This Mineral, Increasing Our Risk Of Heart Disease

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

IBS May Be An Early Warning Sign Of This Brain Disorder, Research Suggests
Integrative Health

IBS May Be An Early Warning Sign Of This Brain Disorder, Research Suggests

Hannah Frye

What Does "Bad" Gut Bacteria Actually Mean & How Can I Get Rid Of It?
Integrative Health

What Does "Bad" Gut Bacteria Actually Mean & How Can I Get Rid Of It?

Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT

This Color Food Dye Was Is Linked to Gut Inflammation & IBD
Integrative Health

This Color Food Dye Was Is Linked to Gut Inflammation & IBD

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

One Thing That Destroys Motivation At Work (It Affects Women More Than Men)
Integrative Health

One Thing That Destroys Motivation At Work (It Affects Women More Than Men)

Sarah Regan

Why This Sneaky Inflammation Is More Common During Menopause & What To Do
Women's Health

Why This Sneaky Inflammation Is More Common During Menopause & What To Do

Barbara Birke, MS

Doomscrolling Is Messing With Your Mental Health—Here's How To Stop
Mental Health

Doomscrolling Is Messing With Your Mental Health—Here's How To Stop

Abby Moore

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.