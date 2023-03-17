Approach nutrition and wellness from a place of self-love with this 21-day guide to bridging the gap between your emotions and your health.

Over 120 million Americans have prediabetes or diabetes, and nine of the ten leading causes of death in the United States are caused or worsened by metabolic dysfunction. There are an estimated2 96 million Americans with prediabetes; 70% of these people will be diabetic within ten years, and 84% of people with prediabetes do not know they have it.

All of these blood sugar issues come back to one hormone called insulin, which is responsible for taking the sugars from the foods you eat and shuttling them into your cells, where the sugars can be converted into energy to power your body.

When you eat a food high in sugars or carbohydrates, especially when it doesn’t contain much fiber, that food is quickly converted into sugar in your bloodstream, triggering the release of insulin to take the sugar out of your blood and send it to your muscles and cells to be used right away or to your liver to be stored for when you need it later.

But here’s the thing: You need only so much glucose, and if you eat a lot of sugar-rich and carb-rich foods all the time, your body may have trouble keeping up with the demand.