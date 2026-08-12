Strength Training Triggers A Brain-Boosting Hormone, Study Finds
When people talk about the brain benefits of exercise, the conversation usually centers on the big picture. Exercise improves memory. It supports learning. It even helps protect against cognitive decline as we age.
What's less talked about is how that happens.
Scientists have spent years trying to identify the biological messengers that connect a workout in the gym to changes happening inside the brain. One hormone, called irisin, has become a particularly interesting candidate. Often referred to as an "exercise hormone," irisin is released by muscles during physical activity and has been linked to everything from metabolism to brain health.
A new study1 suggests that when it comes to irisin, timing may matter just as much as the amount.
Measuring a brain-boosting hormone before & after strength training
The study, published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, followed 30 healthy adults over the age of 65. Twenty-four participants completed a 12-week progressive resistance training program, lifting three times per week at 80% of their one-repetition maximum, while six participants maintained their usual activity levels.
To better understand how the body responds to strength training, researchers measured blood levels of irisin before exercise and again immediately, 30 minutes, and 60 minutes after participants completed a workout. They repeated those measurements during both the first and final training sessions to compare how the response changed over time.
The researchers also assessed body composition and several aspects of cognition, including memory and verbal fluency.
The biggest brain benefit may come from each workout
After a single resistance training session at the beginning of the study, participants experienced a noticeable spike in irisin. But after completing 12 weeks of training, that same workout no longer produced as large of a hormonal response. Resting irisin levels also didn't increase over the course of the program.
At first glance, that might sound disappointing. But the cognitive findings tell a more interesting story.
Participants improved their verbal fluency after the training program, and changes in memory were linked to participants' irisin levels, particularly the peak amounts released after exercise. That suggests the repeated bursts of irisin released after individual workouts may matter more for brain health than maintaining consistently elevated levels all day long.
One way to think about it is that every workout sends your brain a message. That message doesn't last forever, but it may not need to. Instead of relying on constantly elevated hormone levels, your body may benefit from receiving that signal over and over again every time you strength train.
This was a relatively small study involving healthy older adults, so more research is needed to understand whether the same pattern holds true in younger populations and over longer periods of time.
What this means for your strength training routine
If these findings continue to hold up, they offer an encouraging perspective for anyone trying to support their long-term brain health.
Instead of wondering whether you need longer workouts or higher training volume, this research suggests consistency may be one of the most important variables. Showing up for regular strength training sessions could provide repeated opportunities for your body to release irisin, even if those workouts aren't especially long.
That's also consistent with what we already know about exercise and cognitive health. Building muscle, improving blood flow, reducing inflammation, and supporting metabolic health all likely contribute to a healthier brain. Irisin may simply be one of the biological messengers helping connect those dots.
If you're looking to maximize those benefits, aim to strength train at least two to three times per week, continue challenging your muscles with progressive overload, and prioritize recovery with adequate sleep and protein so you're able to come back ready for your next session.
The takeaway
Scientists are still piecing together exactly why resistance training is so good for the brain. This study suggests one answer may lie in the temporary surge of irisin that happens after each workout, rather than in permanently higher hormone levels.
It's a helpful reminder that every strength training session is doing more than building stronger muscles. Each workout may also give your brain another opportunity to benefit from the remarkable conversation happening between your muscles and your mind.