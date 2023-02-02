You don’t have to slick your hair back in a tight ponytail to nail a faux-face lift. Makeup artists everywhere will tell you that there are plenty of ways to make your face look snatched, and most of the time it starts with one staple product: contour.

A recent TikTok fad has users testing out the “model contour” hack to achieve that slim, lifted, and ultra-chiseled look—luckily, it only takes a few seconds. Here’s a quick how-to.