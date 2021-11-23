Anxiety Landed Me In The Hospital: This Spiritual Tool Helped Me Cope

Earlier this year, for several weeks, I experienced intense symptoms: piercing migraines, extreme fatigue to the point of feeling paralyzed, dizziness, loss of vision, and foggy brain. When I woke up one morning and the whole left side of my body was numb, I went to the emergency room. After running through some neurological tests, the doctors said, "We think you're having a stroke" and kept me overnight to run even more tests.

The entire time, I kept thinking, How did I get here? I don't belong here, yet I am here. It became clear that the Universe always puts us where we need to be to get the lessons our soul needs most. So I surrendered. I prayed. I trusted. As it turns out, I didn't have a stroke (thank goodness), but I was diagnosed with complex migraines, which are rare non-life-threatening migraines that have the same symptoms as a stroke.

The cause? Stress and anxiety.