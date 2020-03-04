What Animal Best Represents You? This Quiz Can Help You Find Out
In the Native American tradition, spirit animals are a sacred type of spiritual guide. To pay homage to this idea (without appropriating indigenous practice), it can be valuable to think of the animal(s) that represent your current situation—your tendencies, strengths, and what you have yet to learn. Connecting to the themes of this animal can help you uncover some important life lessons. If you're looking for a fun way to find an animal that resonates with you, take this quiz adapted from Emma Mildon's comprehensive spirit animal primer.
Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.