What Animal Best Represents You? This Quiz Can Help You Find Out

In the Native American tradition, spirit animals are a sacred type of spiritual guide. To pay homage to this idea (without appropriating indigenous practice), it can be valuable to think of the animal(s) that represent your current situation—your tendencies, strengths, and what you have yet to learn. Connecting to the themes of this animal can help you uncover some important life lessons. If you're looking for a fun way to find an animal that resonates with you, take this quiz adapted from Emma Mildon's comprehensive spirit animal primer.