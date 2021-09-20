Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Emily Chen.

Spinal waves are one of my absolute favorite types of yoga poses to practice. Beyond the fact that they're wonderfully mesmerizing to do (and watch), they also feel truly incredible in your body. Spinal waves (think: downward dog waves and child's pose waves) are all about creating more mobility and flexibility in your spine. This is great for just about anyone to do, but especially for those of us who sit behind a computer all day long and experience stiffness or pain in our backs (also check out my other yoga flow for neck pain).

That's why I created this short yoga flow—which also includes a few backbend poses—to help stretch out your spine and open up your chest. As you go through the sequence, I encourage you to imagine you're moving through mud, honey, or water—to create resistance and move slowly, with intention. Ready to feel all the satisfying ease and gooey goodness in your spine? Grab a yoga mat and let's move through these waves.

Your 4-week challenge: This month, I'm be sharing yoga routines you can do from home. Each one is designed to help you tune in to your body, connect with yourself, and find a sense of peace. I encourage you to make these routines part of your weekly workout schedule as often as you can (you can do this quick flow every single day), but aim for at least two to three times a week.