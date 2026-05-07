Not All Cardio Helps You Sleep — But This Kind Might
If you've ever noticed that your sleep feels off when you skip your workouts, you're onto something. The connection between exercise and sleep quality is well established, but new research suggests that how hard you exercise might matter more than we thought when it comes to protecting your brain.
In a recent study, researchers tracked older adults with mild cognitive impairment to see how different exercise intensities affected their sleep.
Why sleep disturbances matter for cognitive health
Sleep disturbances are common among older adults with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), affecting nearly half of this population when measured. Poor sleep in this group is linked to faster cognitive decline, making it a key target for intervention.
To explore whether exercise intensity plays a role, researchers tracked seven older adults (ages 73 to 92) with MCI over 14 days using the Oura Ring. The smart ring measured physical activity intensity, categorizing movement as light, moderate, or vigorous based on metabolic equivalents (METs). It also tracked sleep disturbances through movement, heart rate changes, and skin temperature shifts during sleep.
Gentle and intense movement both reduced sleep disruptions
Vigorous physical activity showed the strongest association with reduced sleep disturbance: each additional second of vigorous activity (think swimming or interval training) was linked to a 0.18-second decrease in sleep disruption.
Light activity, like walking, also showed a significant benefit; more time spent in light movement correlated with slightly less disturbed sleep.
Moderate-intensity exercise (steady-state cardio like cycling) showed no significant association with sleep quality in this group.
The data suggest that both ends of the intensity spectrum—gentle movement and vigorous effort—may be more beneficial for reducing nighttime disruptions than moderate cardio alone.
Adding intensity to your weekly routine
For older adults, or anyone looking to optimize sleep and support cognitive function, this research points to two priorities:
- Light movement throughout the day: Walking, stretching, gentle mobility work
- Brief bouts of vigorous activity: Swimming, HIIT, or any exercise that gets your heart rate up significantly
Think of HIIT as a complement to your strength training routine, not a replacement. A few minutes of high-intensity effort a few times per week, paired with consistent daily movement, may support both sleep quality and long-term brain health as part of a well-rounded longevity routine.
One caveat: this was a small study (seven participants), so the findings are very preliminary. But they align with broader research on the benefits of varied exercise intensity for cognitive function.
The takeaway
Both light movement and vigorous exercise were linked to less disrupted sleep in older adults with mild cognitive impairment, while moderate-intensity cardio showed no clear benefit. If better sleep and brain health are priorities, consider adding brief, high-intensity efforts alongside your daily walks.