The Reviews Are In & Customers Say This Supplement Improves Sleep In One Week Or Less*
When you reach for a sleep supplement, you obviously want it to work quickly. After all, if you're taking it, odds are you could use a good night's sleep pronto.
sleep support+
The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*
And of all the sleep supplements available, there's one that reviewers swear has helped them get better sleep in a week or less: mbg's pioneering sleep support+ formula.* This unique supplement is a powerhouse trio of magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA®—three ingredients shown to help people fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up energized.*
Plus, sleep support+ ingredients are not linked with any unwanted side effects, such as grogginess—unlike hormonal ingredients like melatonin. It even has the added benefit of promoting muscle relaxation, modulating the stress response in the body, and supporting a healthy cellular circadian rhythm.*
Still need convincing to give the bestselling sleep supplement a try? Take it from these happy customers, who report improved sleep in a week or less:*
1. Improved sleep quality
"I've only been taking it for about a week, but I notice a big improvement in my sleep quality. Previously if I woke up in the middle of the night for any reason, getting back to sleep was difficult, especially once my mind kicked in. With sleep support+ if I wake up I can easily drift back to sleep. I wake feeling refreshed and well-rested."*
—Cindi
2. So far, sleep!
"Only been using about a week and am finding going to sleep easier and getting back to sleep after my potty breaks much quicker. So, efficient supplement."*
—Barbara E.
3. Worked from the first night
"Worked from the first night. Restful sleep."*
—Elizabeth B.
4. It really helps
"I was very skeptical. But also desperate to find something that worked. I don't like to take prescription sleep meds and had tried many natural sleep aids. I was already taking magnesium so I wasn't very optimistic that this would help. Wow was I pleasantly surprised. First time I took it I slept through the night for the first time in as long as I can remember. I sometimes still wake up but it's no longer for hours of staring at the ceiling. I now fall back to sleep quickly."*
—Jennifer D.
5. Sleep support works very well
"sleep support+ has helped me sleep consistently better since I have started taking your supplement. I will definitely be ordering it again. Thank you."*
—Gabi C.
6. This really worked!
"It made me sleepy exactly as the recommended dosage says. Within 90 minutes of taking it, I was dozing off. I slept all night and did not feel groggy the next day."*
—Marisa K.
7. Quicker sleep
"I realized quicker sleep the second night I started taking sleep support. Looking forward to getting the 7-8 hours of sleep needed per night. Wake up refreshed and energetic."*
—Warren C.
The takeaway.
If you're looking for better sleep—and fast—trust the science and the reviews. The ingredients in sleep support+ are proven to improve sleep quality, and customers themselves are loving how quickly this potent supplement is working for them.* Learn more about the supplement here.
