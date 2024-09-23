Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Research Finds These Common Sleep Problems Are Tied To Higher Stroke Risk

Sarah Regan
September 23, 2024
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Young Woman Relaxing on the Couch at Home Alone
Image by Nikita Sursin / Stocksy
September 23, 2024

There are a number of factors that can increase your risk for stroke: smoking, high blood pressure, diabetes, and more.

But according to research published in the journal Neurology, there's another factor that may dramatically increase your risk for stroke—poor sleep.

Here's what the study found.

Sleep issues associated with stroke in the research

For this study, researchers wanted to take a closer look at the connection between sleep problems and incidence of stroke. To do so, they looked at just under 4,500 people with an average age of 62. Roughly half of the participants had never had a stroke, while the other half had had a stroke previously.

The participants were asked about their sleeping habits and any subsequent sleep issues they may be experiencing, with researchers accounting for variables such as smoking, depression, alcohol consumption, and physical activity.

And based on the findings, there appears to be a strong link between sleep issues and strokes. Here's a quick view of what they found:

  1. Participants who reported getting less than five hours of sleep on average were 3x more likely to have a stroke as those who slept an average of seven hours.
  2. Participants who reported sleeping more than nine hours on average were over 2x as likely to have a stroke as those who slept an average of seven hours.
  3. Participants who reported napping for longer than an hour were 88% more likely to have a stroke than those who did not nap that long.
  4. Participants who reported snoring were 91% more likely to have a stroke than those who did not.
  5. Participants who reported snorting were nearly 3x more likely to have a stroke as those who did not.
  6. Participants with sleep apnea were nearly 3x more likely to have a stroke as those without.

It's important to note this research did not identify a direct link between sleep and stroke risk, only a strong correlation.

Nevertheless, as study author Christine McCarthy, M.B., BCh, BAO, explains in a news release, "Not only do our results suggest that individual sleep problems may increase a person's risk of stroke, but having more than five of these symptoms may lead to five times the risk of stroke compared to those who do not have any sleep problems."

She adds that future research is needed to determine whether interventions to improve sleep could reduce stroke risk.

What to do about it

While we wait for more research to unpack how sleep issues could be impacting stroke risk, the good news is, we can always take steps to focus on our sleep hygiene and decrease our risk of stroke.

The essential sleep rules, like going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, are a good place to start—along with avoiding caffeine and alcohol too close to bed, which can impact sleep quality.

Talk to your doctor if you're experiencing persistent sleep issues, and consider opting for a quality sleep supplement with ingredients like magnesium and pharmaGABA, which are research-backed to help you fall asleep faster and improve sleep quality. (Here are nine of our favorites, all vetted by a nutrition scientist.)

And to lower your risk of stroke, be sure to get enough physical activity, limit your alcohol intake, and keep your blood pressure and cholesterol levels in check.

The takeaway

Sleep is essential to virtually all of our bodily functions, so it's no surprise that sleep problems could increase your risk for stroke. As we understand more and more about sleep and its integral role in our overall well-being, consider this one more reason to make sure you're getting quality sleep every night.

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

