Brain Fog, Anxiety, Fatigue? Sleep Apnea Could Be Part Of The Picture
When someone talks about sleep apnea, I picture someone snoring loudly, most likely overweight, and… most likely a man. It's the stereotype many of us have been taught to associate with sleep apnea, and it may be one reason so many cases in women go unnoticed.
The problem is that many women with sleep apnea don't experience symptoms that necessarily fit that picture.
Instead, they may be exhausted all the time. They may struggle with anxiety, brain fog, headaches, poor concentration, low mood, or simply feel like they're not functioning the way they used to. Those symptoms can easily get attributed to stress, aging, perimenopause, parenting, or simply being busy. In many cases, the possibility of a sleep disorder may never even enter the conversation.
A new study presented at the SLEEP 2026 annual meeting suggests that this may be happening more often than we realize. Researchers found that women with moderate-to-severe sleep apnea reported significantly worse symptoms than men, despite having nearly identical measures of sleep apnea severity. The findings offer another clue as to why sleep apnea is often diagnosed later in women and why so many cases may be missed altogether.
Looking at 500 adults with sleep apnea
The study included more than 500 adults who had already been diagnosed with moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea and were preparing to begin CPAP treatment.
Researchers weren't just interested in the traditional symptoms. Participants completed detailed questionnaires assessing sleep quality, daytime functioning, mood, cognitive performance, fatigue, headaches, nightmares, nighttime urination, anxiety, depression, social functioning, and more.
Importantly, women and men had very similar levels of sleep apnea severity based on standard clinical measurements. This basically means that the researchers were comparing people with roughly the same degree of airway obstruction during sleep. But what differed was how they experienced it.
Women reported more fatigue, anxiety, brain fog, & sleep disruption
They found that women consistently reported a greater symptom burden across nearly every category. Compared to men, women were more likely to experience:
Women were not reporting more of the symptoms we typically associate with sleep apnea. Snoring, nighttime gasping, and excessive daytime sleepiness were largely similar between men and women. That means many women may be experiencing sleep apnea through symptoms that don't immediately raise red flags for either patients or healthcare providers.
The result can be years of searching for answers without anyone considering a sleep disorder as part of the picture.
Why sleep apnea is often missed in women
Sleep apnea has historically been viewed as a predominantly male condition. While we now know that's not true, many screening tools and diagnostic conversations still rely heavily on the symptoms most commonly seen in men.
But women often present differently. Research has shown that women are more likely to report insomnia-like symptoms, mood changes, fatigue, morning headaches, poor concentration, and lower overall quality of life. Hormonal changes may also play a role. Sleep apnea risk rises significantly after menopause, when the protective effects of estrogen and progesterone begin to decline.
Because these symptoms overlap with stress, anxiety, depression, burnout, and perimenopause, sleep apnea can remain hidden for years.
Signs women shouldn't ignore
This study is a good reminder that sleep apnea is about much more than snoring.
If you're consistently waking up exhausted despite spending enough time in bed, struggling with brain fog, experiencing frequent morning headaches, waking to urinate multiple times per night, or noticing worsening mood and anxiety alongside poor sleep, it may be worth discussing sleep apnea screening with your healthcare provider.
Other risk factors include:
- Loud snoring
- Witnessed pauses in breathing
- High blood pressure
- Weight gain
- Menopause
- Family history of sleep apnea
The silver lining is that sleep apnea is one of the more treatable sleep disorders. For many people, getting the right treatment can lead to meaningful improvements in energy, focus, mood, and overall health.
The takeaway
Symptoms don't always look the way textbooks say they should, and this study makes this even clearer. These findings suggest women may experience sleep apnea as a whole-body burden rather than simply a breathing problem during sleep. Fatigue, brain fog, headaches, anxiety, poor concentration, and disrupted sleep may all be part of the same story.
And for many women, recognizing that connection could be the first step toward finally getting answers.