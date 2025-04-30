Advertisement
The Supplement Reviewers Swear By For Clearing Brain Fog*
It’s so hard to stay mentally “on” the entire day. Every aspect of our lives seems to demand 100% of our attention. From juggling tight deadlines at work to meal planning and doing laundry for the family (plus, trying to stay positive through it all), there are so many things contributing to our mental fog.
While you may be prioritizing sleep (as much as possible anyway), eating a balanced diet, and exercising, these steps aren’t always enough to effectively clear your brain fog and restore your mental energy.
That’s why we formulated brain guard+.
A unique nootropic for memory & focus support*
brain guard+ is a powerful nootropic that supports mental clarity, cognitive sharpness, memory, and neurotransmitter balance.* Each serving of this supplement provides three targeted ingredients at a therapeutic level (amounts you can’t get through the diet alone): Citicoline, resveratrol, and kanna.*
Citicioline is a compound that has been clinically shown to support communication between neurons—improving attention, processing speed11, and mental energy. Meaning: You can connect the dots from A to B more quickly.*
Resveratrol is an antioxidant you may recognize for being associated with red wine. A more targeted way to reap the benefits of this compound is instead via a supplement. This antioxidant helps improve blood flow to the brain, giving you more of those lightbulb moments.*
And lastly, kanna is a little-known plant that lets your brain ramp up these processes in a calm (not chaotically stressed) way.*
Curious as to what this supplement looks like in action? Here’s what 7 reviews said about their experience.
Phenomenal
“Woke up on day seven of taking brain guard+ and was stunned at the [mental] clarity. I literally just stopped and was still and kept saying, “what just happened?” Well, what happened to me was brain guard+! I tell everyone about it. Thank you!”*
–Patty F.
Love this product!
“It has been a month since I started taking brain guard. [I] noticed my brain fog lifted, clarifying my thoughts throughout the day. My memory or recall started to kick in quickly and was able to recall more than I was able to before.”*
–Margaret S.
Staying focused
“I was struggling with brain fog and not being able to stay focused at work. I was concerned about losing my job and really needed help! I found brain guard+. [It has a] 30-day money-back guarantee, so I tried it. I did not send it back!!! I am now on a quarterly subscription. Not sure where I'd be without it, and I really don't want to know.”*
–Dawn S.
This works
“I was really struggling with my words. I started using brain guard+ and saw an almost immediate improvement. So happy!”*
–Melissa L.
Goodbye brain fog
“I’ve been struggling with a really bad brain fog for close to a year now. I started taking [this supplement] one month ago and the improvement is tremendous. I can think clearly again. I’m remembering things. It’s honestly amazing. I have [the kind of] focus where I can sit down and work on projects for a couple of hours at a time without getting distracted. This has been like a miracle for me and I’m so thankful that I found them!”*
–Aimee O.
Mental clarity
“I have been taking mindbodygreen brain guard+ for nearly 6 months and have more clarity. I do not seem to get scattered as easily and can focus better!”*
–Amber W.
Better cognition
“It did help with my mental cognition and recollection. Have recommended it to others!!”*
–Donna S.
The takeaway
If you’re really looking for that edge in clearing your brain fog, it’s time to start an effective nootropic like brain guard+.* As these reviewers note, it will quickly become a regular part of your routine for the long haul.