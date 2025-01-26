Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Light Physical Activity May Lower Sleep Apnea Risk, Study Says

January 26, 2025
Women Walking Outdoors on a Windy Day
January 26, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

About 29 million American adults, which is about 12% of the adult population, have sleep apnea. The condition is characterized by a constant start-stop breathing pattern, which can disrupt sleep and cause snoring, headaches, or mood changes.1 Certain lifestyle changes have been shown to reduce the effects of sleep apnea, and a study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine says increased exercise is one of them.

The researchers found even a slight increase in physical activity can lower the risk of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and published their results this past June. 

What did the researchers find?

To determine whether there was a connection between sleep quality and physical activity, researchers analyzed 155,448 adults who were 46 years old on average—making this the largest study of its kind, to date. Pulling data from the Ontario Health study, researchers looked specifically at the lifestyle, medical, socio-demographic, and sleep patterns of each participant. 

According to the research, nearly 7% of participants had been diagnosed with sleep apnea. Those who fell into that group were also more likely to lead more sedentary lifestyles than those without. 

When comparing the activity levels between the two groups, researchers determined that even minor increases in physical activity levels helped with the sleep disorder. In fact, just a 10% increase in movements, like walking, lowered the risks of developing sleep apnea. 

"Our results highlight the importance of physical activity as a preventive measure against developing sleep apnea," senior author of the study Lyle Palmer, Ph.D., says in a news release. "One surprising finding was that not only vigorous physical activity but also just walking alone was associated with a decreased risk of sleep apnea."

So how much exercise is needed to lower the risks? When it comes to walking, the researchers recommend adding at least 20 more minutes to your daily stroll. More intense activities only needed eight extra minutes to lower the risk of sleep apnea and improve overall sleep quality. 

Why is this study so important?

"The rates of sleep apnea in children and adults are continuing to rise. Therefore, understanding the role of modifiable protective factors for sleep apnea is important," Palmer says. "Exercise is one such protective factor and has many other positive effects on general health." 

Introducing these recommendations to patients struggling with sleep apnea might be a helpful, and free, way to improve the unwanted symptoms. Other methods for enhancing sleep quality may include taking a magnesium supplement, sticking to a bedtime (or at least a nighttime routine), and keeping your room at an optimal temperature each night.

The information in this article is based on the findings of one study and is not intended to replace medical advice. While the results seem promising, more research is needed to validate the findings of this study.

Dementia Risk Increases Over 50% If You Struggle With This Daily Task
Integrative Health

Dementia Risk Increases Over 50% If You Struggle With This Daily Task

Sarah Regan

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause
Women's Health

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause

Taneia Surles, MPH

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail
Integrative Health

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The Troubling Link Between Pesticides & Parkinson's Disease Risk
Integrative Health

The Troubling Link Between Pesticides & Parkinson's Disease Risk

Hannah Frye

How To Stop Eating Out Of Boredom & Tap Into Your Hunger Cues
Integrative Health

How To Stop Eating Out Of Boredom & Tap Into Your Hunger Cues

Morgan Chamberlain

The Skin-Soothing Bath An Herbalist Draws When She Needs A Detox
Integrative Health

The Skin-Soothing Bath An Herbalist Draws When She Needs A Detox

Kami McBride

I'm A Positive Psychiatrist & This Habit Can Scientifically Help Procrastination
Mental Health

I'm A Positive Psychiatrist & This Habit Can Scientifically Help Procrastination

Jamie Schneider

Why Some Women Get A Period Flu & How To Manage It, From MDs
Women's Health

Why Some Women Get A Period Flu & How To Manage It, From MDs

Abby Moore

