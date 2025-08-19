Her reasoning? All of the thick creams and oils you use on the skin can easily weigh down the delicate hairs that make up you brows. It's not that the oils and butters themselves harm those hairs, but imagine applying your serums and night creams to the hair on your head—it wouldn't exactly look voluminous afterward, would it? Chances are you'd need more stylers to amp up your 'do; in the case of brow care, that means slicking up the limp hairs with a sticky (often not-too-hydrating) gel.