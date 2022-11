Behold: This Is The Best (And Most Satisfying) Way To Remove Blackheads

Pardon the image, but there’s nothing more satisfying than receiving extractions and seeing all the leftover grime once lodged inside your pores. Of course, noticing clear, smooth skin doesn’t hurt either, but there’s a reason why professional pimple popping videos practically explode on social media. We want the gunk!

While you should never (we repeat: never) perform extractions on your own, there is an equally satisfying way to rid even the toughest of blackheads. Allow us to introduce you to “skin gritting.”