Behold: This Is The Best (And Most Satisfying) Way To Remove Blackheads

The skin gritting method is great for those with stubborn blackheads, especially ones tunneled deep within the skin. While surface level blackheads may clear up with time, “it can take months or even years for them to go away on their own,” says board-certified dermatologist Raechele Cochran Gathers, M.D., about the pesky plugs. You can use skin gritting to help speed up the process in a gentle, non-invasive way (on that note: Never perform extractions yourself; wait for a professional if you can!).

Plus, it involves multiple types of clarifying ingredients (oils, clays, and acids), so you have triple the chance of actually dislodging those spots and paving the way for smooth skin.

That being said, this isn’t a cleansing method you’ll want to do every single night. “If you deal with blackheads, I recommend doing something like this once a week,” says Turegano. Skin gritting is way too harsh to perform nightly—think of it like a deep treatment more than a daily wash. And if your skin ever reacts poorly to the process (redness, itchiness, inflammation, et al.), you might want to find another avenue. Might we suggest one of these blackhead removers?