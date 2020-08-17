Do Blackheads Go Away On Their Own? + How To Treat Them Naturally
Blackheads are something of a bummer. On the grand scheme of things to feel bothered about, you could certainly do worse; but they are pesky little things, no? They pop up and overstay their welcome time and again.
Given their recurring nature, you may be asking yourself, Do they ever go away? And if no, what can I do to get rid of them? Well, like all matters of skin, it’s complicated.
Can blackheads go away on their own?
Like most forms of acne, yes, blackheads (sometimes called sebum plugs) can go away in time—it just takes a while given their tricky nature.
“Blackheads are a common form of acne. People with oilier skin are more likely to get blackheads, but anyone can get them. They form when pores get clogged by dead skin and excess oil,” says board-certified dermatologist Raechele Cochran Gathers, M.D. “Blackheads are often very stubborn, and while they generally do go away, it can take months or even years for them to go away on their own.”
And another caveat with acne: You can also have various degrees of severity. “Some blackheads may go away on their own, especially if they are located close to the surface of the skin. Some blackheads tunnel deep into the skin, and are unlikely to resolve on their own,” says Ife J Rodney, M.D., FAAD, founding director of Eternal Dermatology + Aesthetics.
The reason why they can clear up on their own—if they do at all—is because of your skin’s natural renewal cycle. Given your body is constantly creating and sloughing off skin cells, it makes sense that some of that debris will expel on its own.
“The top layer of the skin, known as the epidermis, undergoes constant renewal. These cells are replaced by new ones every 4-6 weeks. When a blackhead is located higher up in the skin, it can take about this much time to clear on its own,” says Rodney. “Whiteheads and blackheads that are deeper in the skin are less likely to clear on their own.”
How to prevent + treat blackheads:
So you may likely be thinking, Uh, I don’t have years to wait for this thing to go away—I want it gone now! To which, we say: fair point! Here, everything you need to know about preventing and treating blackheads.
Can you squeeze or pop them?
Like all forms of self-inflicted acne surgery, we strongly warn against it: “Don’t try to pop a blackhead on your own,” says Cochran Gathers. “Doing so can lead to irritation, scarring, and discoloration, called post inflammatory hyperpigmentation.”
How can you prevent them from forming?
Prevention, we know, is often the best medicine. Keeping blackheads at bay is really just about adequately cleaning your pores with the right ingredients, like AHAs, BHAs, enzymes, retinols, and other exfoliators. Gochran Gathers agrees: “Cleansers with salicylic acid, clay masks, and chemical exfoliants with alpha and beta hydroxy acids can all help to exfoliate the skin and make your skin less prone to developing blackheads.”
But, please note, as Rodney reminds us: “While these are excellent for blackheads, they may take a few weeks to work, and may have side effects like dryness and irritation of the skin.”
If you do this consistently, you’ll lessen the chances of buildup from forming in the first place. That’s not to say that blackheads can’t form, even from the most diligent among us. Some are just more naturally prone to ‘em regardless of product use.
How can you treat ones you do have?
Let’s say, oh hypothetically, you have a handful you want to attend to right now. There are plenty of products on the market that target this exact issue, from clay masks to tools. They typically work by either pulling out gunk from the pores (as in the case of charcoal for example) or wiggling down into the pores to dissolve oil and grim (like salicylic acid). In a pinch, you can even DIY a mask with items in your kitchen.
And finally, you may consider a derm visit: “Stubborn blackheads can be extracted, professionally, by a trained dermatologist,” says Cochran Gathers.
The takeaway.
Have a few blackheads that don’t seem to disappear? Annoying, but not impossible to treat. Just invest in some pore-clearing actives, be diligent with skin care, and if all else fails, visit your derm.
