Skeptics Agree: This Supplement Actually Leads To Deeper, Better Sleep
A blend of magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA®, the supplement is science-backed and safe to take nightly. Each ingredient is present in clinically relevant amounts to deliver noticeable calm and relaxation. The results speak for themselves: Sleepers of all kinds have been able to fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling refreshed with the help of sleep support+. And since the formula is non-hormonal and melatonin-free, it doesn't lead to the same morning grogginess and fogginess as melatonin supplements.*
Here, skeptics turned superfans share their experience with sleep support+ and explain how the supplement has given them the sleep they didn't know was possible:*
It works!
"This product surpassed my hopes, and certainly my expectations. For me, it works exactly as advertised—I sleep through the night and a bit deeper sleep than I’ve had the past few years, and yet there’s no grogginess at all. I wake up ready to go. Very happy new customer here!"*
—Debbie D.
Actually works
"I was skeptical at first. I could fall asleep but couldn't stay asleep all night. I ordered this although it was a little expensive. It's so gentle it seems like it isn't doing anything, but after taking it every night for a week or so, I noticed that yes I was staying asleep. And I'm not groggy in the morning. I'm going to continue using it."*
—Erin H
Support your sleep!
"I took mbg's sleep support+ with me overseas and could not be happier. Not only did it ease me through travel, it helped my body adjust to local time more quickly across the pond and when I returned to the States. I'm a believer!"*
—Susan G.
I've tried so many sleep all-natural aids
"I've tried so many sleep all-natural aids but none had worked until sleep support +! Helps me fall asleep and go back to sleep if I wake up in the middle of the night like I tend to do."*
—Catalina Z.
It really works
"sleep support+ works for me. I was skeptical but it really works! I have noticed since taking it that most nights I am able to go back to sleep after I wake up. I'm also happy to find something without melatonin in it."*
—Jennifer N.
Really does help
"If anyone doubts if sleep support+ works, please give it a try!"
—Donna M.
The takeaway
sleep support+ features a powerful combination of sleep-promoting ingredients that have turned skeptics into believers. Learn more about the supplement here.*
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability and Health Director at mindbodygreen and the author of Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us. She is also the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner.
Emma received her B.A. in Environmental Science & Policy with a specialty in environmental communications from Duke University. In addition to penning over 1,000 mbg articles on topics from the water crisis in California to the rise of urban beekeeping, her work has appeared on Grist, Bloomberg News, Bustle, and Forbes. She's spoken about the intersection of self-care and sustainability on podcasts and live events alongside environmental thought leaders like Marci Zaroff, Gay Browne, and Summer Rayne Oakes.