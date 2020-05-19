5 Signs You're Ready To Get Married In Your 20s

Considering the fact that about half of all marriages still end in divorce, it's certainly worth being cautious before you seal the deal on something that will be very emotionally and financially difficult to untangle yourself from later on. Generally speaking, there is rarely any reason to rush to get married. If you've found the person you're going to be with forever, there's no real difference between tying the knot now and tying the knot five years from now. You'll still be together and in love five years from now anyway, right?

That said, there are some benefits to getting married young. Yes, you may not possess a certain emotional or psychological maturity that can only grow with age. But you also avoid becoming too attached to things having to be exactly as you've expected them to be. In other words, if you haven't had time to develop your own routines and mindsets by living alone or with friends, it's going to be easier to develop the skill of compromise so necessary to a healthy marriage. If getting married young worked for our grandparents' generation, why wouldn't it work for us?