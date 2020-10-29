"I knew I would be marrying my now-husband when we traveled to a beautiful town just south of Mexico City called Tepoztlán. It was to celebrate his birthday, and we had the entire spa and hotel to ourselves! The morning of his birthday, we watched one of the most beautiful sunrises over breakfast and deep conversation. It was then that I knew, after only two months of dating, that I would be marrying this man. Some believe in soul mates, some maybe not. My husband and I? We live it." —Sara, 33